RHP Lance McCullers Jr. agrees to $ 85 million extension with Houston Astros, sources say





Right-handed Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros agree on a five-year, $ 85 million contract extension, sources familiar with the deal said Jeff Passan of ESPN. McCullers is coming off a solid 2020 when he returned after missing a season following Tommy John’s surgery. He went 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 11 starts. The extension will start next season. McCullers and Houston had previously agreed to a one-year $ 6.5 million contract for 2021 to avoid arbitration. Earlier this year, he spoke of wanting to stay with the Astros, who took him 41st overall in 2012.

Houston is where I want to be. This is my home. This is where I see myself," he said last month. 'I would undoubtedly want to be here far into the future. You know, I think the real question would be, 'Are the Astros seeing me here? Do the Astros see me as part of their future? 'If the Astros see me as part of their future, as a big part of the future, I'd love to stay here if it makes sense for everyone. " The Astros clearly felt the same, reaching extra time with the 27-year-old right-hander who is expected to be one of the leaders of their rotation with ace Justin Verlander out this season following surgery on Tommy John. In total, McCullers is 32-25 with a 3.70 ERA in five seasons with the Astros, including an All-Star campaign in 2017. McCullers went from starter to postseason reliever in 2017, notably throwing 24 straight breaking pitches to earn his first Major League-save in a Game 7 ALCS close-out by the Yankees. McCullers also was on the mound to start Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers, led off with 2 scoreless innings to send Houston on its way to a 5-1 championship win.

