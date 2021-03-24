Australia vs India: The County Cricket Period in Glamorgan That Helped Adam Gilchrist’s Men Finally Win in India 2004

It was especially in Glamorgan that Australia’s game-changing tactics for their 2004 drought-breaking tour of India were recalled.

After winning the National League title in 2004, Michael Kasprowicz, who was part of the failed tours of 1998 and 2001, was at Sydney International Airport ready to board a flight to India with his teammates when he Jason Gillespie approached. .

Instead of breaking records [of drinking on planes], I remember catching up with Dizzy [Gillespie] and said, What do you think about this? Kasprowicz explains foxsports.com.au

Dizzy and I then went to talk to Buck [Australian coach John Buchanan] and pigeon [Glenn McGrath] and that’s where I like to think that the idea and concept was born and that I had something to do with the idea.

That idea was to jump to Indias strengths.

Australia is celebrating in the Nagpur dressing room after taking an untouchable lead in their four-game test run in India on October 30, 2004. Source: News Limited

For the thirty-four years, Australia had toured India in Tests and came back empty-handed.

Three years earlier, they seemed poised to break that drought, having gone up a zero in Mumbai and then sent India to take the next test in Calcutta, only to lose unimaginably and sensationally in one of the great games. That heartbreak in the series would be confirmed a week later when India was scraped home by two-wickets in Chennai to complete a remarkable home win and put an end to Steve Waughs’ latest frontier ambitions.

But after being part of two losing tour matches, Kasprowicz believed a change of tactics was needed.

My suggestion was to get to the Indians’ strengths in theory, he said.

Let’s throw straight, because a short length outside doesn’t work on these wickets.

So some subtle changes in the field to build pressure in other ways; bowling right on that off-stump line, with short catchers in the center of the wicket, so if they throw it in the air, catch them well; we have a man in front or square on the fence, so they only get one and not four; plus, also, by throwing the short ball over a non-stump, we force them on the back foot to catch them in the crease of the ball squeezing back or staying low. So that was theory and the best thing about it was that our execution was precise.

But the idea was developed during Kasprowicz’s time playing County Cricket for the Welsh side, Glamorgan.

I know it sounds comical when you have Gillespie and McGrath on your team but I had just played County Cricket for Glamorgan and played a low slow wicket in County Cricket and had a great season doing just that straighter bowling and me to focus on reverse swing. But it was mainly that structure because you wouldn’t have any notches going to the second slip and third slip, Kasprowicz says.

Michael Kasprowicz, mastermind behind Australia’s bowling tactics, celebrates Rahul Dravid’s wicket. Photo: Getty Images Source: News Limited

The bowling plans worked from the start, with McGrath hitting Bangalore twice early by attacking the stumps and leaving India 2-4 after Michael Clarkes’ great century on his debut.

Australia, with Damien Martyn holding the tourists together in the middle order, had completed the series at the end of the third test in Nagpur.

For Adam Gilchrist, who was in charge of the first three Tests in the absence of the injured Ricky Ponting, this counts as the greatest triumph of the wicket-keepers.

That’s the highlight, Gilchrist said foxsports.com.au

For me in Test cricket, that’s the pinnacle. That’s what we were looking for.

And you think of the two lots of 16 [consecutive] Tests [wins], it’s been long periods of dominance and satisfaction and we didn’t get complacent and three world cups. But to get that victory after 34 years, that was very, very satisfying.

Jason Gillespie and Glenn McGrath celebrate with the Border Gavaskar Trophy after winning Series 2 1 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty images

Tellingly, Australia starved India on the 2004 tour for quick scoring and scoring.

Only McGrath’s economy rate of 2.52 was more expensive than the previous tour (1.91), while Gillespies, Kasprowiczs and Warnes were significantly better.

In fact, each of the drivers in Australia had a better economy than their counterparts.

Interestingly, it’s not the heady and match-winning century that Gilchrist scored on the earlier 2001 tour which is considered his best in India.

Adam Gilchrist, Justin Langer, Simon Katich and Jason Gillespie celebrate their team’s victory after day four of the third Test in Nagpur, India, where Australia took an untouchable 2-0 lead. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty images

No, that honor is reserved for his contribution of 49 in the second innings, when he came in on the first drop and helped put Australia in a position to draw as Martyn scored a good century, while Australia scored 369 after going far was left behind after the first innings.

While I managed to get a hundred three years later and my main innings in India was 49 in the second innings at Chennai in 2004, Gilchrist added.

But that’s not that sexy to talk about compared to a hundred of 80 balls.