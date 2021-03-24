Trenton hockey stops Novi in ​​the state quarter finals with PHOTO GALLERY | MIPrepZone

Trenton hit the ice in Dearborn on Tuesday-evening to play in a quarterfinal for the fourth year in a row.

On the other side was a tough Novi team that knocked out the Trojans during the regular season.

This time, Trenton took a lead over the Wildcats and never let go on his way to a 3-1 win over Dearborn Ice Skating Center.

With the victory, the Trojans (13-7) advanced to the semifinals of the Division 2 for the fourth consecutive season. The team will face Brother Rice in the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth on Thursday. With a win, Trenton would advance to the state championship game.

We were currently playing one of our best hockey players, said Trojan coach Chad Clements. The regular season had some ups and downs and some problems. We’ve learned and we’ve grown a lot over the season, so far so well.

Novi (12-3-2) almost lost the chance to play on Tuesday.

The Wildcats defeated South Lyon Unified on Thursday and led Livonia Stevenson in triple overtime for the regional title on Saturday.

Novi later learned that a South Lyon East player tested positive for COVID-19 and that it was considered close contact, meaning the Wildcats would not be able to play the quarter-final game.

Novi coach Mark Vellucci said the team had made a video showing the South Lyon East player in question sitting on the ice for less than 10 minutes in Thursday’s game and sending it to the Oakland County health department.

The U.S. CDC defines close contact as being within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period, starting from two days before disease onset.

Velluci said he received a message on Monday around 8 p.m. that the Wildcats had been given permission to play.

I just couldn’t be more proud of the guys, Velluci said. Forty-eight hours ago, we didn’t play this game. It’s been an incredible 48 hours from the highs to the lows, which is what these guys have sustained with COVID this year and can just play. I am absolutely proud to be their coach.

As for the action on the ice on Tuesday, Trenton opened the scoring with about four minutes to go in the first period.

Mikey Mace ripped a shot from the point and Collin Preston got a stick on the puck, in front of the net, and aimed it past goalkeeper Austin Muirhead. Mace and Brad Nemeth were both assisted.

The Trojans outperformed the Wildcats 15-7 in the first period.

With Novi turning the tables in that division, and Trenton 24-11 outwitted the rest of the way, goalkeeper Luc Miklos took up the challenge and finished with 30 saves. Muirhead finished the game with 23 saves.

With about three minutes to go in the second half, Trenton’s Brendan Shaw won a faceoff in the other end. Rory Szczepaniak took the pick and fired a shot that reached the back of the net, turning it into a 2-0 game. Shaw was given the only assist on goal.

About five minutes into the last period, Novis Nate Erskine skated in and took a shot that was able to stop Miklos. However, the senior got the rebound and passed it to Isaac Gibbs up front, who hit it home and cut his team’s deficit in half. Erskine deserved the only assist.

Late in the last period, Trojan defender Ryan Stanley pushed a loose puck forward towards Shaw. After rebounding off the boards, in the Wildcats zone, Shaw took the puck, got caught by a defender and scored to make a 3-1 game with exactly 3:56 left. Stanley was given the only assist.

We knew we were going to fight, Clements said. We knew it would come to the wire as it was, we were lucky to get a late goal which gave us a little breathing room.

Trailing two, with 2:08 to go, Novi Muirhead pulled in for an extra forward.

Just 37 seconds later, a Trenton penalty allowed the Wildcats to skate with two extra men. It was a call that ultimately worked in the Trojans’ favor, as they were able to remove the puck from their zone multiple times without a whistle for icing and kept Novi off the board again.

Trenton’s semi-final matchup with Brother Rice was scheduled for 8pm Thursday night at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth. In a win, Trenton would face Byron Center of Marquette on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the D2 state title.