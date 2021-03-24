12th Paralympics Anime Short is the first Anime – Interest of Team Futari Novel

The 12th episode of the NHK ‘s “ Anime x Para: Who is your hero? Ani Para: Anata no Hero wa Dare Desu ka ) animated project will collaborate with Mariko Yoshino’s Team Futari novel. This is the first time Team Futari inspired an animated project.

The table tennis short will be broadcast on April 25 NHK BS1. The story takes place two years after the novel and the characters Daichi and Jun go back to play table tennis together in high school. One day during practice, the two boys meet professional high school player Iwabuchi and play a game with him. Daichi and Jun then see the armor on Iwabuchi’s left leg.

Rynosuke Kamiki stars as Ky Iwabuchi, Hiro Shimono will Daichi vote, and Yuuki Kaji Jun will vote. The Iwabuchi character is based on a real adult para table tennis player Ky IwabuchiThe number three para table tennis player in the world launched a YouTube channel last year to showcase the sport after discovering nothing about it was available on the streaming site.

“Para table tennis involves people with different types of disabilities, and because it’s an interpersonal match, the best part of it for me is taking an opportunity and taking advantage of it,” Iwabuchi said in an interview last year. “Disorders are not disadvantages to feel sorry for, but essential components of Paralympic sports. Therefore, I think providing information about opponents’ disorders is also important.”

The theme song of the short film is written by Tsunku and performed by Daisuke Yokoyama with the NHK Tokyo Children’s Chorus.

Yoshino’s original novel focuses on Jun and Daichi as they form a table tennis team in elementary school. Kazutaka Miyao provided illustrations for the novel. Yoshino contributed to the original story for the anime short film, and she interviewed Iwabuchi as part of the writing process.

Anime x Para: Who is your hero? is an animated series that aims to increase interest in parasports ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Previous short films in the series have collaborated with Captain Tsubasa for blind football, Baby steps for wheelchair tennis, known Ashita no Joe artist Tetsuya Chiba for wheelchair rugby, and Yowamushi pedal for para-cycling, among other things.

