The 5 weirdest moments in Rory McIlroy’s upset loss, explained in video | Golf news and travel information





It wasn’t that much that happened. The man himself wired two weeks ago, as he contemplated his fateful pursuit from distance that had wrecked his blow, saying it will take a while to get it right. That his opponent is a player whose reputation is almost uniquely shaped by the success of match play didn’t help, and since the broadcast likes to remind audiences every four minutes, anything can happen in this event.

Yet it was how it happened that Rory McIlroys 6-and-5 beatdown by Ian Poulter made a head-scratcher. Because, with all due respect to the living legend of Poultera who lives up to the legend when it comes to match play, it certainly seemed like this was a match Rory lost rather than Poulter winning. These were McIlroy’s five decisive errors on Wednesday during the WGC-Dell Match Play.

Bringing misery to fourth place

A three-putt is like Robitussin; it doesn’t matter how you take it, it doesn’t go smoothly. But some triples are harder to swallow than others.

Both Poulter and McIlroy hit great tee shots of up to 15 feet on the 185-meter par 3, with Poulter just outside McIlroy. Poulters putt ran out of gas, giving McIlroy a chance to level the game (Poulter won the first with a birdie). Despite reading Poutlers’ line, McIlroy watched his birding attempt dive hard, exit four feet and change. Just the type of length you don’t want to leave yourself in match play, especially if you’re McIlroy, who was one of the worst putters of such a distance this season (190th in 4 ‘pits). It could be seen on his next blow, the pit ricocheting off the lip.

It was the type of putt that can have a residual effect, as shown in the following tee box.

For those who missed his commentary on Friday at the Players Championship, McIlroy admitted that playing with more distance had a detrimental effect on his game. Obviously I added some speed and been hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn’ta good thing, so iI’m fighting a bit to get out of there, McIlroy said after missing the cut at TPC Sawgrass. Whichis what im frustrated by. The effort hasn’t been in vain, McIlroy entering the week third in distance and strokes won / off-the-tee, but those faster swings have produced some mighty foul balls.

That’s what happened on the fifth, when McIlroys drive found a backyard pool to launch dozens of Hows McIlroys match play pool? jokes on Twitter.

With Poulter in play, the Englishman took his approach just outside the green with a handy chip that earned a concession. After three to five, it was getting late early for McIlroy. To the Ulstermans’ credit, he answered by winning the sixth and eighth holes, and although Poulter responded with a birdie on the ninth, this started to become an exchange of haymakers over the ninth. Unfortunately not quite.

Short game woes on the 10th

The wedge game has never been McIlroys’ strength. This season the output was particularly brutal, finishing 198th in approaches from 75-100 yards. From 94 meters, McIlroys was second to be unable to find the green. It wasn’t a terrible miss, some 36 feet to the hole, and it should have been easy up and down, but with Poulter within 20 feet, McIlroy needed a dart.

Rory made the problem worse with his third scooting 10 feet through. Poulter gave him an opening by missing his birding attempt, but McIlroy couldn’t clean up his mess. Poulter, now up 3, then went up 4 after rolling in a 15-foot birdie on the par-3 11th (McIlroy had missed the green). As big as this seemed, McIlroy had at least a par 5 on the next to try and start a comeback

A wasted bomb on the 12th

The 12th doesn’t go downhill as much as it falls off a mountain, which is why it annually produces some of the longest rides on tour. So McIlroys’ 404 yard attempt, while impressive, needs to be tempered somewhat. But it was still 80 meters ahead of Poulter, leaving the Poulter with a 3-forest in a green surrounded by water.

Now, above we mentioned that this was a match Rory lost, and while that feeling is true, you have to give it up to Poulter here. From 264 yards, Poulter went full with a long iron and did so forcefully, his approach ended two meters from the hole. That’s getting it done.

In dire need of a rebuttal, McIlroy instead pushed his approach from 200 yards to the right of the green. At least McIlroy gave himself a shot at birdie, but the birdie didn’t fall. Poulter had the hammer, five to go with six. But it was Rory who punched herself in the coffin.

The par-4 13th played less than 300 yards on Wednesday, and while there is one more to the left, bleachers behind and to the right of the green give the green light for most players. While Poulter took the (understandably) conservative route, McIlroy shot his drive across the green. A questionable approach from Poulter opened the door, but the door quickly closed as the McIlroys chip never stopped and crashed into the water to end the match.

The round-robin format will show McIlroy tomorrow, and while Poulter excels in this environment, he also struggled this year (139th in sg / tee-to-green), leaving him more vulnerable than his stature indicates. Again, anything can happen in match play. Unfortunately for McIlroy, that phrase left him at the business end of Day 1.

