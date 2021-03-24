Tarin Mason MCA Cricketer of the year and lead rep batsman

Tarin Mason was awarded the MCA Cricketer of the Year and lead rep batsman.

What a fantastic celebration of cricket last weekend as the 2020-21 season came to a busy close.

On Saturday we had the final of the SBS Bank Challenge Cup, followed by our year-end awards and on Sunday a great Festival of Women’s Cricket to end the season in style.

In the 2nd class final of the Challenge Cup, Kaikura bowled well to limit Wairau Valley to 140 as first hitter, a total that would have been much worse without Richard Moran’s No. 7 unbeaten 37 in order.

Suckhi Multani had the best scores of 3-29.

READ MORE:

* Marlborough cricket team ends season on a high with victory over Nelson

* Wairau Valley is the only unbeaten team in the 2nd class challenge cup

Marlborough cricket roundup: dolphins and falcons compete for the cup



In response, the Kaikura top order was blown away by the man of the match Chirag Jagota who took 5-18 from 5 overs.

Jason Ruawai showed some resistance with 35, but Greg Stretch came in 3-11 as they were ultimately rejected for 85.

On Sunday, eight teams took part in the Churchill Private Hospital Womens Cricket festival.

Supplied Women’s festival of cricket in Marlborough.

The Savvy Smashers were the final winning team, but the focus was very much on engagement and fun and it was clear that the players were definitely having a good time.

Several players showed an interest in playing more traditional hardball cricket and we got two teams to play a 25 over per side game at Horton Park this Saturday from 11am, so the season will last another week!

It was great to see so many people at our Saturday night year-end awards as we celebrated the 2020-21 season.

Tarin Mason was the big winner of the evening, awarded the MCA Cricketer of the year and the leading rep batsman with 320 runs at an average of 52.33.

He also received the Stretch Medal for Player of the Year.

Tom Sutherland was the U19 Player of the Year, while Joel Lavender was awarded the Stretch Family Cup for the U17 Player of the Year.

Marlborough Senior rep coach Jarrod Englefield received the Queen Carnival Cup and there was a special award for Dave Paterson for recognizing 25 years as a referee.

The MCA umpires award for improved performance and sportsmanship went to Harrison Boyce.

Bailey Andrews-Kennedy was the lead bowler at club level (39 wkts @ 11.87) and rep level (17 wkts @ 25.18), while Josh Poole was the lead club beatman (491 runs @ 49.10).

Liam Young was the CricHQ 2nd class player of the year. In rep cricket, Akhil Pant was the sole maker of the century with 111 v Canterbury Country, while Will Smith won 5 wickets twice, 5-54 v Cant Country and 5-35 v Buller.

So another great season comes to an end with not a single game day lost to the weather, which is perhaps a first.

Enjoy your winter sports and if you have time this Saturday, visit Horton Park and give some support to our female cricketers.