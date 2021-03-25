Marin Pickleball League reflects the popularity of sports

Tennis players Alyson Aiello (left) and Teresa Toepel started the Marin Pickleball League last fall. (Photo provided by Marin Pickleball League)

Pickleball equipment hangs from the racks at Sports Basement. (Photo by Holly Woolard)

From the left, George Silvas watches as his doubles partner Misha Posylkin returns a shot to their opponents Russ Wilson and Don Scheppler while playing pickleball at the new Hill Recreation Area courses in Novato on September 23. (Sherry LaVars / Marin Independent Journal)



Pickleball is such a hit in Marin County that the sport with the funny name even has a league of its own.

Bored of the lack of organized activities during COVID-19 last fall, Alyson Aiello and Teresa Toepel, both tennis players, decided that pickleball deserved a structured platform in Marin. Shortly after they came up with the idea, Toepel’s daughter, Katie, designed the competition website and Aiello sent email invitations to other tennis people and their friends.

The Marin Pickleball League drew 60 players for the first session in November and expects more than 100 players to sign up for the sixth session in April.

We saw it as a way for people to get out and be active and social, with new people outside of their mainstream groups, says Aiello, a 58-year-old from Kentfield. We also really think our league helps to structure those people who need it to motivate them to play. It is very similar to someone who only goes to a gym when there is a class they can attend.

The competition is just one indicator of the popularity of pickleballs in Marin and its emergence as one of the fastest growing sports in America:

Novatos Hill Recreation Area, which completed a $ 7.8 million upgrade in September, features six public pickleball courts. There is a Marin Pickleball for All Meetup group playing Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Pickleball lines have been added to tennis courts at private clubs such as Mt. Tam Racquet Club in Larkspur, Tiburon Peninsula Club, Scott Valley Swimming and Tennis Club, Bay Club Ross Valley, Rolling Hills Club in Novato and Canon Swim & Tennis Club in Fairfax.

Pickleball equipment is available for purchase at most sports stores, including Sports Basement in Novato and Brad Gilbert Tennis Nation in Greenbrae.

It’s a very different game from tennis, says Toepel, a 58-year-old from Tiburon. There is no way not to laugh.

Indeed, the fun factor increases the popularity of Pickleballs. So why is pickleball so much fun?

It’s new to most people, so the novelty ensures a level playing field from the start. Pickleball also includes familiar elements from other sports, including tennis, table tennis, badminton, racketball, volleyball, and whiffle ball. The hard, plastic ball with holes, think whiffle ball, is quite a whack with the racket ball-like paddle, even for a first-timer.

Aiello and Toepel are pleasantly surprised with teens and young adults signing up to play with their parents. Pickleball has also created space for tennis players to partner with their non-tennis players. It’s multigenerational, gender neutral, and great for non-jocks.

Historically, people have always found that hitting an object back and forth, no matter what sport, was much more fun if that exchange could be extended, said Rod Heckelman, longtime general manager at Mt. Tam Racquet Club. Pickleball eliminated the (tennis) service and much of the overhead, eliminating the physical negative impact on the shoulder. It also offers a smaller space to cover so less footwork was required, and older players liked it more as it allowed the ball to stay in play. This makes it easier to learn and get positive feedback.

This broad appeal has made Aiello and Toepel think outside their class. They love to start a league where private clubs compete against other clubs, much like tennis. Another idea is to coordinate pickleball birthday parties and events. They already offer classes based on the demand created by their competition and the popularity of sports.

Aiello and Toepel promise that pickleball will never replace tennis. But the sport named after a dog has certainly become their pet project.

Marin Pickleball League

When: Sessions are held monthly, with ongoing registrations

True:Competitions are self-scheduling and most of them take place in public courts

Web:https://www.marinpickleballleague.com

Instagram:@marinpickleballleague

Cost:$ 20 per person

Pickleball fun facts