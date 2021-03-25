South African cricket winds into yet another crisis

(Photo: Unsplash / Chirayu Trivedi)

The South African Cricketers Association has joined the chorus of discontent against Cricket South Africa’s Members’ Council after it failed to accept a mandate to establish a majority independent board.

In Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) seemingly never-ending saga of abject leadership decisions, the latter, through the Council of Members, to appoint Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa to appoint a board with a majority of independent candidates, has left the sport at yet another intersection.

An interim board appointed by Mthethwa last October to oversee a restructuring of CSA after a series of board failures failed to fulfill its mandate. The Interim Board’s main priority was to amend the Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) to pave the way for a permanent board with an independent chairman and majority of independent directors.

A 2013 report by Judge Chris Nicholson, who at the time was tasked with investigating another CSA leadership scandal, recommended that the sport be best served by a board with more independence and less self-interest.

The Nicholson report was the roadmap that guided the current interim administration with the help of respected governance expert Professor Michael Katz, who advised both parties.

Still, the Members’ Council, the highest decision-making body of the CSA, consisting of the 14 provincial presidents, rejected the decision by eight votes in favor and six against.

Despite allegations made by the Members ‘Council in a statement that the decision was made after consultation with all its stakeholders, the South African Cricketers Association (Saca) disclosed that key stakeholders did not include the players in the Members’ Council deliberations.

The actions of the Members’ Council are in bad faith and pose a direct challenge to the authority of the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Saca CEO Andrew Breetzke said in a statement.

Furthermore, in November 2020, the Council of Members approved the appointment of the interim board with the specific mandate to amend the MOI with a majority of independent directors forming the cornerstone of that change. Their actions are indefensible and are purely self-serving.

This major setback came at a time when CSA’s operations team has enjoyed great success in ensuring that our players enjoyed a domestic season despite the significant Covid challenges.

This has been achieved through collaboration between CSA, Saca, CSA sponsors and broadcasters, and is testament to what can be achieved when stakeholders work together in the best interest of the game.

Although the Members’ Council has stated that it is acting on behalf of their constituencies, these constituencies do not include the players, sponsors and broadcasters, nor, I would imagine, the general public

What now?

Sources have indicated Daily Maverick that Mthethwa has given the Members’ Council a week to reconsider its position and accept the change to allow for a new, more independent administration.

If they continue to refuse, he has the power to deprive CSA of the right to represent the sport on behalf of the country, leaving South Africa in international cricket isolation.

That seems like an extreme and dystopian future for the sport, but since this is a contest of wills, Mthethwa has the nuclear option, which the Council of Members does not have.

The Council of Members may be the guardians of SA cricket and ultimately have power over the interim administration under the current MOI, but they have no ministerial powers to overcome the country’s needs.

Daily Maverick understands that the Members’ Council has raised legitimate concerns about the nominations for the process of appointing directors to the new permanent board.

This is a legitimate concern, but as always, it is something they have not disclosed publicly. They could have accepted the amendments in principle with the caveat that the nomination committee and process would be transparent, or could be examined more thoroughly.

Instead, they made a feeble statement to justify their position:

After the Interim Board communicated its discussion paper on the composition of the CSA Board, the various representatives of the Members’ Council underwent an extensive consultation of associate members to seek input and mandate as to what was put forward, the statement, it was not attributed to anyone, read.

The majority of affiliates rejected the proposals submitted by the Interim Administration, especially in non-negotiable areas. The affiliates were of the opinion that the interim administration imposed certain decisions on the members’ council without leaving room for further exploration.

At this stage, it should be emphasized that the proposals made by the Interim Council are far from the recommendations of the Nicholson report. Therefore, it cannot be said that the Members’ Council does not want to implement the recommendations from the Nicholson report.

The Members’ Council, of course, did not give details of the nature of those proposals that were far from the Nicholson report.

There are also suggestions that the Members’ Council is concerned that cricket people will not be appointed to the board. Their definition of cricket people is unclear.

What is clear is that if their logic is followed, the Members’ Council should be staffed by cricket people. Yet they have only managed to swing cricket from one crisis to another.

Is Sascoc going to object to board changes on behalf of MC?

To further tarnish the already murky waters, other sources revealed that Daily Maverick that several members of the Members’ Council have already expressed concerns to the South African Sports Federation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) about the proposed changes and have asked the umbrella sports organization to intervene. They ran to Sascoc to try to save them.

Sascoc President Barry Hendricks claimed ignorance when Daily Maverick asked him if representatives of the Members’ Council had approached Sascoc for help. That denial is in direct conflict with what two sources have said Daily MaverickAll Hendricks would risk was that Sascoc had not seen the proposed changes.

Sascoc was in the CSA methodology of implementing Nicholsons’ recommendations in 2013 for reasons never fully made clear and now it seems that Mthethwa may need to take Sascoc’s wings in this situation too, if he hopes for a smooth solution .

And as all of this plays out, cricketers and the sport itself suffer, while South Africa’s status in the global game takes a hit. And it is self-inflicted, because it comes from the people who are supposedly in power to do everything they can to put the interests of CSA and the sport first. DM