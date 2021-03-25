Washington Football Team cornerback Fabian Moreau signs with Falcons





The Washington football team has lost yet another former design choice in free agency. There is always unavoidable turnover during the free agency period of each low season, and 2021 is no exception. The doors of the Washington Football Team have been opened and closed, and players have been in and out. Among those who came in are quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, cornerback William Jackson III, and Curtis Samuel. But Washington also lost some firepower, especially on the defensive side of the ball. 2020 starters like Kevin Pierre-Louis and Ronald Darby took off for new opportunities, and 2017 second round Ryan Anderson also took off, looking for an interdivisional opportunity with the Giants. Anderson wasn’t the only 2017 squad to retire from the Washington Football Team. According to reports, third round cornerback Fabian Moreau has also officially left Washington, opting to join the Atlanta Falcons, where he may have a chance to start. Washington had reportedly considered bringing Moreau back, but the addition of William Jackson likely minimized Moreau’s options for a bigger role. Moreau, who turns 27 in April, has athletic traits on the cutting edge of the elite, and he often flashed those traits in spurts with Washington. Over four seasons, Moreau played in 60 games, including 18 starts. Over that period, he collected six interceptions and 14 pass deviations. Five of those interceptions came in Moreau’s most recent two seasons. It is almost surprising that Moreau did not see more time as a starter in 2020, as he thrived in brief moments under the tutelage of Ron Rivera. When Kendall Fuller started the season with the injury report, Moreau played on the boundary and largely played well by logging two interceptions and three pass deviations. Moreau also allowed a measly passer rating of 79.9. Nonetheless, when Fuller returned to the field, there wasn’t much room for Moreau to earn substantial snaps, especially as Ronald Darby played well and Jimmy Moreland got hold of the slot machine. Moreau remained just a depth player for most of 2020, but he will have a chance to move beyond that role in Atlanta. Aside from the first lap of 2020 AJ Terrell, the Falcons don’t have much stability at cornerback. With another opportunity, Moreau could help meet a need for the Falcons and, as a result, realize their true potential. Washington will likely lack its ability to produce in no time, but there will be chances of making up for the loss later in the off-season.

