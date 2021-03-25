Men’s Tennis Blanks Houghton at 2021 Opener





HOUGHTON, NY The Ithaca College men’s tennis team made their long-awaited return to the league on Wednesday afternoon, when the Bombers traveled to Houghton College for a non-conference game and got away with a 9-0 sweep. Wednesday’s match was the first for IC since March 11, 2020. The win also marks the first win of his career for the head coach Chris Hayes ’16. DOUBLE: 3-0 Ithaca

1st Minos Stavrakas Deon Kraft def. Jake Fisler / Micah Schilke 8-3

2nd Eric Dubilirer Anthony Villella def. Ethan Yung / Matt Cicero 8-0

3rd George Lomas Nicolas Luis def. Micah Christensen / Adam Brown 8-0 SINGLES: 6-0 Ithaca

1st Minos Stavrakas def. Jake Fijler 6-1, 6-4

2nd George Lomas def. Ethan Yung 6-3, 6-3

3rd Nicolas Luis def. Micah Schilke 6-1, 6-4

4th Artem Khaybullin def. Matt Cicero 6-1, 6-2

5th Deon Kraft def. Micah Christensen 6-1, 6-1

6th Jacob was def. Ben McKay 6-2, 6-2 IC jumped out to a 3-0 lead after doubles as third doubles, George Lomas and Nicolas Luis sent their Highlander counterparts 8-0. Second doubles partners Eric Dubilirer and Anthony Villella also made their way to victory, 8-0. First doubles from Minos Stavrakas and Deon Kraft ended the early games with an 8-3 victory. The momentum continued in singles games like Deon Kraft was the first Bomber to finish in fifth singles, 6-1, 6-1. Artem Khaybullin closed his game shortly after with the fourth singles, 6-1, 6-2, to secure the overall game win. With sixth singles, Jacob was rolled to the season-opening triumph, 6-2, 6-2, while Stavrakas prevailed 6-1, 6-4, on the first singles. IC closed the game with a 6-1, 6-4 victory on Luis’ third singles and Lomas 6-3, 6-3 on second singles. Ithaca will play at home against Vassar College in the Liberty League opener on April 3. The women’s team will also compete on that day as the start time of the match is set at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM

