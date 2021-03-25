Girls Hockey: Cheverus star Lucia Pompeo wins Becky Schaffer Award

FALMOUTH Lucia Pompeo scored many goals for the Cheverus girls’ hockey program, 60 of them to be precise, but her best moment was a save.

Help to save the program.

As she entered her junior season, when it turned out that the Stags wouldn’t be missing enough players to line up a team, Pompeo recruited enough girls to keep the program going.

That dedication to the sport, combined with her leadership, brilliant play and a penchant for scoring big goals, culminated in Pompeo being named the winner of the Becky Schaffer Award on Wednesday, awarded to the most outstanding girls’ hockey player of the world. state.

“It’s a great performance,” Pompeo said at a small open-air ceremony for the players’ families at the Casco Bay Arena in Falmouth. “I couldn’t have done it without my family, friends and especially (Cheverus) Coach (Scott) Rousseau. It is very exciting and I am very grateful. “

Pompeo joins Courtney Sullivan from Greely (2018), Avery Lutrzykowski from St. Dominic Academy (2019) and Maranda Guimond from Edward Little / Leavitt / Poland (2020) as winners of the Schaffer Award.

The other finalists were Caroline Lerch from Portland / Deering, Brie Dube from Lewiston and Gigi Ouellette from St. Dom’s.

Pompeo is a two-time All-State squad and two-time team captain. She was on the 2019 state championship team as a sophomore, returning in time for the playoffs after missing nearly the entire season due to a torn labrum.

The following winter, the Stags found themselves with just eight skaters and it looked like they wouldn’t be able to defend their title. But Pompeo helped ensure Cheverus took the ice.

“I just tried to recruit every girl I saw in the hallway,” Pompeo said. I said it would be fun. We have enough girls to form a team. “

Pompeo finished second all time at Cheverus in goals and third in points with 80. She is also an honorary student and a standout hockey player. She will play hockey at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

Rousseau, Cheverus ‘coach who is also president of the Coaches’ Association, was delighted with Pompeo’s play and leadership.

“I couldn’t be more proud of (Lucia),” Rousseau said. “She was the heart and soul of the team and the driving force behind saving that team (her junior season). We went 14-6 when I wasn’t sure we would win four games.

This year she was another great leader. “

Pompeo was chosen from three other worthy finalists.

Lerch scored 117 career goals and 172 career points. Despite her prolific offensive production, Lerch said her favorite hockey memory came during her freshman season when she filled in as a goalkeeper for three games and won all three.

“The memory that is most special to me is beating Cheverus in the City Cup in my first year,” Lerch said. “I played goalkeeper for that game and it was just great playing with some of my best friends and having that special moment.”

Dube helped Lewiston to the 2020 state title as the Blue Devils remained unbeaten. She plans to play hockey at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“I am very excited to keep playing hockey,” said Dube. “It was my dream to play in college and I thank my friends, family, coaches and my teammates for their help.”

Ouellette is a two-tier selection of all states. She also plays football and lacrosse and won a Class C state title in lacrosse in 2019. Ouellette has an average of 4.5 points and is second in her class.

“I love the St. Dom’s program,” said Ouellette. “My dad coached when I was young and my brothers played, so it was great to be there. I think my favorite memories were just hanging out with my teammates before competitions. “

Rousseau paid tribute to all finalists in a very strong field of participants.

“All four of these players have had a great four-year career,” said Rousseau. “You have three girls who have won state championships and one girl who has scored 117 goals. They deserved their moment in the sun and I’m glad we were able to give them a semblance of that today.

