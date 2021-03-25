Sports
According to stakeholders, the sports policy is sent to PM without consulting us
ISLAMABAD: Without confiding in key stakeholders, the Ministry for Interprovincial Coordination (IPC) first silently reconstituted National Sports Policy and then sent it to the Prime Minister for approval, The News has reliably learned.
Surprisingly, even the members of the committee that was formed on June 8, 2020 after the meeting of the Pakistan Sports Boards (PSB) executive committee have no idea whether the policy has been rewritten.
The committee consisted of Salim Saifullah Khan (President Pakistan Tennis Federation), IPC secretary, one of the former renowned athletes, representative of HEC and PSBs legal advisor.
When The News approached Salim Saifullah to find out if he had been consulted in this regard or if a meeting of the committee had ever been held, he said he had no idea of this activity.
All I know is that a committee was formed in June 2020 and I am one of the members of that committee. Even I have yet to see the notification. None of the ministry called me to such a meeting.
The PTF chairman added that input from the federations was a must for such a move.
I was pleased to hear that there were two members of the federation on the committee. Since we are stakeholders and have a direct concern about such a move, I hope all leading federations will be consulted before taking such a move, Saifullah said.
Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), also had no information about sending sports policy to the prime minister.
I don’t think it is possible. The ministry cannot complete a sports policy without consultation with the stakeholders. Hockey is our national game and as such a major stakeholder. We have not been consulted so I don’t think something like this could have happened.
Even the largest stakeholder, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), has no idea whether to finalize the policy or to forward it to the Prime Minister for approval.
Nobody from the ministry has consulted us about this. We have not been informed of such a move. No one from the ministry invited us to a meeting where policy was to be discussed. I don’t think that’s possible, said Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, POA secretary.
National sports policy was first formed in 2001 and then revised in 2005. It was never revised after the 18th amendment and a realistic approach was never adopted given the changing scenario, especially the realities on the ground as the majority of the powers shifted from there to the provinces. .
However, there is a greater need to revise the policy with the agreement of stakeholders and after in-depth discussion. When the policy was finalized for the very first time, all leading stakeholders were invited for discussion and deliberation.
In addition to confiding in federations and POA, journalist community, sponsors and Pakistan’s anti-doping authority must also be taken on board before any such policy is finalized. However, no meeting or seminar has ever been organized by the Ministry or PSB to discuss the most salient features of the policy.
Sports policy is not for the ministry but for the stakeholders. It is not something that needs to be completed in isolation or behind closed doors. Prime Minister Imran Khan always advocated open debate before finalizing a thorny issue, a federation official said.
IPC Minister Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, a former holder of chess and bridge colors, admitted that the new sports policy has been sent to the prime minister for approval.
When I was appointed in November 2020, the zero draft was already there. Still, I informally consulted many federation officials, including Asif Bajwa (PHF secretary), Arif Khan (former table tennis player), Brig (r) Arif Siddiqui (former PSB director general). ), Major General Akram Sahi and many others. they were informal. We have sent the newly drafted policy to the prime minister for approval, Chandna said.
