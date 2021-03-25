CricKingdom, Indian business magnate partner to develop cricket in Cambodia

CricKingdom has formally signed an agreement with a leading Indian businessman and sports supporter who will see the two sides work together to establish Cambodia’s first full-fledged cricket academy.

The partnership between the world’s leading cricket school and Praveen Jain was sealed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding on March 23.

The deal became official seven months after CricKingdom first offered to partner with the Cricket Association of Cambodia (CAC) to promote and develop the sport in Cambodia.

This is an important development not only for the Federation but also for the sports sector in Cambodia. It is not often that we have such a big name in the cricket and sports offering and come here to help us, said Manish Sharma, CEO of CAC, at the time.

This also comes a month after the CAC activated its membership with the Asian Cricket Council.

CricKingdom is known worldwide for an innovative program that connects coaches, players, academies and facilities into an integrated ecosystem that drives seamless engagement, interaction, learning and transactions.

CricKingdom has a presence in many countries around the world, including the United States, Qatar, India, Germany, Indonesia, and Canada. Singapore and the United Arab Emirates are listed as the CricKingdom headquarters.

CricKindom is represented worldwide by some of the top names in the sport, including the great Indian cricket Rohit Sharma.

The vice captain of the Indian national cricket team is widely regarded as one of the best cricketers in the world with several world records to his name. These include the highest individual score of a batsman (264) playing in a one-day international match.

Under the agreement, the two sides will work together to establish the CricKingdom by Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy in the Phnom Penhs Boeung Tumpun area.

It will be established in the next 60 days, Sharma said.

CricKingdom will be responsible for providing the list of standard requirements for ground development, ground maintenance and training equipment before starting the academy; Providing the promotional and marketing designs, collateral, images and other materials for the launch event and promotion of the academy; and recruitment and training of the coaches who will work in the facility.

The Praveen Jain Group of Companies will be responsible for planning, opening and running the academy; the running costs of the academy, including salaries for staff, maintenance, marketing, app and online platform; and give academy students access to the CricKingdom app and online platforms.

It will also be responsible for developing the facility according to the standard ground requirements prescribed by CricKingdom and for providing full support in terms of local contacts, investments in the academy and other matters related to setting up and running the facility.

It will also take care of the travel, room / board, food and local expenses, including fees for the visiting coaches and CricKingdom officers for the initial set-up and training of coaches.

I am very happy to be a part of the development of cricket in Cambodia. Rest assured that I will do my best to popularize the sport here, while making Cambodia a regional and ultimately a global powerhouse in cricket, Jain stressed.

The 47-year-old business magnate is involved in investment banking, mining and real estate, among other things.

Cricket is taking Cambodia by storm under the leadership of Sharma and CAC president Vath Chamroeun. The Federation is trying to recruit more Cambodian players for major competitions at home and abroad.

Cambodia plans to include a cricket team in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

I want to express my full support for this partnership. This is a historical milestone for Cambodia. We are moving in the right direction in terms of cricket development and promotion, Chamroeun emphasized.