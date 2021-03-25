Sports
#USCtotheNFL: Six Trojan Draft Prospects Showcase on USC Football’s Pro Day
Football | March 24, 2021
THE ANGELS Six NFL Design Prospects of USC Security Hufanga’s story, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, defensive linemen Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu, wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and offensive lineman Aliyah Vera-Tucker demonstrated their skills and measurements at the Trojans’ Pro Day on campus Wednesday morning.
All six potential customers plus cornerback Olaijah Griffin were invited to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine. With this year’s NFL Combine format mostly virtualall physical measurements and training take place during the Pro Day of each school.
Three former Trojans graduating from 2019 season linebacker John Houston Jr., receiver / cornerback Dominic Davis and wide receiver Matthew Hocum also competed in USC’s Pro Day.
Scouts representing all 32 NFL teams attended USC’s Pro Day. NFL Network broadcast the training live in a two-hour broadcast.
Quarterback Kedon Slovis, who returns next season for his junior campaign, assisted Pro Day by throwing passes in the receiving drills.
The 2021 NFL Draft will take place April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.
CUMULATIVE RESULTS
PHOTOS
HIGHLIGHTS & ANALYSIS
@USC_FB WR Amon-Ra St. Brown runs a 40 yard 4.51u dash.@NFLDraft @amsterdamumc pic.twitter.com/qBeAJQ3u4A
NFL (@NFL) March 24, 2021
@USC_FB WR Amon-Ra St. Brown brought up the crunchy routes for Pro Day. (through @nflnetwork@NFLDraft @amsterdamumc pic.twitter.com/mzrWheUglj
NFL (@NFL) March 24, 2021
Steve Smith Sr. comparison? @USC_FB WR @amsterdamumc joined @OmarDRuiz after his Pro Day! pic.twitter.com/lc4rtV57TK
NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 24, 2021
Which position does @AlijAHVT do you see yourself playing in the NFL?
“If I had to pick one, I would say left tackle.” @USC_FB @OmarDRuiz pic.twitter.com/qhgzFg3dEu
NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 24, 2021
NFL quarterbacks ….@ marlont_51 Fight on pic.twitter.com/vcTzIIfYes
– USC Football (@USC_FB) March 25, 2021
