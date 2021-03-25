Sports
High school tennis: Jake Riezebeek, junior, Westlake
How did you start playing tennis?
I started playing tennis when I was 9 years old. One of my best friends played tennis and we started playing for fun on the sports field in his backyard. I loved playing right away and just a few months later I started training at Austin Tennis Academy, where he trained, and the rest was history.
What was your favorite tennis memory at Westlake
When we beat Lake Travis, my freshman year to win the district championship. We had just lost 9-10 from them during the regular season and we could come back and win it 10-9. The atmosphere at that game was great.
How Much Of Tennis Is The Mental Game?
Personally, I think a lot of tennis is mental, certainly more than most people realize. You get to a point where a lot of people can do it. It just depends on whether they believe in their ability to perform the shots they are working on.
What is the hardest shot for you to make?
I would say the hardest shot is the tweener. While it is definitely more of a trick shot, it can be very useful if your opponent is making a good lob and you have no choice but to hit it.
If you could play every field in the world, where would it be?
I would choose Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open because it is not only the largest tennis stadium in the world, but also has the most energetic environment in professional tennis. Playing to the public in New York would be great.
If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?
I choose Roger Federer, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Billie Jean King
Why Bill Gates?
Because of his generosity and motivation to make the world a better place. In addition to being an entrepreneur and co-founder of Microsoft, he has also become a leading philanthropist for our world, particularly in global health, education and poverty. Since we have now passed a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I think it would be very interesting to talk to him about this pandemic and his thoughts on what we need to do to prepare for future pandemics and global health crises.
Tell me about you that most people don’t know.
I was born in London. I moved to Austin from London when I was 5 months old and have lived in Austin ever since.
Do you have any plans after you graduate?
As a junior I am still trying to find out. My goal is to keep playing in college, but my main priority right now is to find the university that suits me best and prepares me for the future depending on what I want to study.
What has been your favorite vacation?
It was when my family and I went to Maui for spring break when I was in fifth grade six years ago. What made it so memorable was not only the sheer amount of activities we could do there, such as snorkeling and whale watching, but also how beautiful and peaceful the island was, from the volcano to the beautiful sunsets.
Do you have prematch rituals?
I follow the same routine every time. I think the most important thing is to go through a dynamic warm-up to warm up my muscles. I like to hit with other players to warm up all my strokes, especially my bases and service. Finally, I like to relax, talk to other players and listen to music before hitting the court.
Rick Cantu
