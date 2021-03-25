Sports
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves – Game Recap – March 24, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS – Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and seven Dallas players scored in double digits when the Mavericks walked away with a 128-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points off the bench for Dallas and Luka Doncic finished 15.
Rookie guard Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 29 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22.
Dallas has won two games in a row, while Minnesota dropped their third straight.
If we want to be the best team we think we can be, these games are must-wins, Porzingis said. These are the types of games we can’t let slip.
The Mavericks are 14-5 in their last 19 games.
With Doncic calm in the first half, Porzingis carried the score for Dallas. He had 17 points on 6-of-13 shots when the Mavericks took a 56-55 lead at half time.
Doncic, who averaged 39 points in his previous three games, was held at five in the first half after 2-of-9 shots. His second basket came over in the half by 8.2 seconds, giving the Mavs a one-point lead.
Dallas struggled off the floor in the first half, making only 37.5% of his shots (18 of 48). But Mavericks’ attack hit it off in the third quarter, and they shot 52% of the field to push the lead to double digits.
The start of the game was difficult, but we got stuck, said coach Rick Carlisle. We had a difficult start to the second half and then got on track and on our way. “
A three-point play by Jalen Brunson in the last minute of the third put the Mavericks at 85-73, their biggest lead to that point. Porzingis followed with a 3-pointer, his third of the night.
Minnesota led by 13 in the first quarter, fueled by large output from Towns and Edwards. But that lead slipped and Dallas took the lead to 33 in the start of the second.
The defense was great in the first half. It was great at first. Then it just kind of fell apart, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.
Porzingis did not play in the fourth quarter. He came within one point and one rebound of his 10th career 30-point, 10-rebound game.
Dallas picked up 14 offensive boards and defeated Minnesota by a margin of 52-37.
It’s disappointing, Towns said. They got a lot of offensive rebounds, and it hurt us.
After his first quarter of 11 runs, Edwards did not score again until a few free throws early in the fourth.
TIP-INS
Mavericks: James Johnson rejoined the team after missing five games for personal reasons. He was available from the couch, but was not playing. Doncic and Hardaway both got technical errors.
Timberwolves: G Josh Okogie was originally slated to start, but was placed on the health and safety protocol list shortly before the tip. In the first quarter, Towns expanded its franchise record of consecutive games by a 3 pointer to 59.
NEXT ONE
Mavericks: Return home for a game Friday against Indiana before hitting another five games.
Timberwolves: Host the Houston Rockets for back-to-back games starting Friday.
