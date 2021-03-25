Statistics to know about 2021 class of WRs, TEs

With free agency underway, we’re starting to see teams take shape and get a better idea of ​​what their needs will lead into the 2021 NFL Draft. When we get a sense of what a team needs, we can begin to speculate about what a player would be a good fit for. And it is especially helpful to know what a player’s strengths and weaknesses are after they are drafted and on a team. Why? Because then you start setting up your fantasy teams!

A great way to get to know these potential customers is to just watch them. You don’t have to be a scout or movie sharpener, just looking at a player and getting a feel for their game will go a long way. There are also many college statistics; both that you hear so often, such as yards and touchdowns, and then the deeper stats that can help paint a picture of a player. That’s what my goal here is: to help you learn useful statistics that provide valuable information about a player. And the best part is, it’s all in one place, broken down by position, as it can be daunting to learn an entire beginner class. Earlier we covered the QBs and RBs, which you can get to know here. Now let’s take a look at the wide receivers and tight ends!

Statistics you need to know about the WR class for 2021

Devonta Smith is the first wide receiver to win the Heisman in nearly 30 years. So you can already guess that he had a very special season. It placed 1,878 meters in 2020, which seems impressive, but it’s all the more so when you put it in perspective. Last season, there were only seven players who qualified for the draft 1,000 receiving yards, and Smith was the only one above 1,220 yards. He was head and shoulders better than the rest of the class. He also led the class in yards after the catch with 962; no one else even had 660. He also led them with 301 receiving yards after contact. Smith led the class with 23 receiving TDs, 84 first downs and with 44 explosive plays (15+ yards). And he finished third in yards per route with 4.20 and in disputed catches with 12. Still not sold? Smith caught 95 percent of the catchable passes on his way, and his 11 missed tackles were forced into 10th in this class. Smith has set huge numbers over the past two seasons, with a top of 1,200 meters and at least 14 TDs in each season. He did this while in a very busy WR room with eventual first-round picks Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and potential 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle all playing there in 2019. Smith’s biggest blow is his size. He is listed at 6’1,175 pounds, although he recently said he weighs 170 pounds. That worries, but he makes up for it with erratic wingspan and speed. Plus, he’s great at winning the fight on the line of scrimmage. You will hear people knocking on him, but he is a first round slot and can make a 1 year impact in fantasy football. Smith had 278 lock routes and 523 wide, with 413 on the left and 110 on the right. He really could do it all at a university level.

Yes’Marr Chase was out of the 2020 season, but he is still in the race to be the first receiver off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft. Chase is listed as 6’0, 208 pounds and one of the main weapons of that magical 2019 LSU season with last year’s first overall pick Joe Burrow. That season, Chase recorded 84 catches for 1,780 yards and a whopping 20 TDs. He’s been playing all that play with last year’s rookie sensation Justin Jefferson, who had more goals than Chase. Despite this, Chase still put in more yards and TDs that season. Chase recorded 46 explosive receiving plays (15+ yards) in 2019, the most of all college receivers. No other player had even 40. He averaged 21 yards per catch, forced 22 missed tackles, and had 16 catches on 33 contested targets. He put down 3.42 yards per route in 2019, hitting 90 percent of his catchable goals and 49 percent of his contested goals. That season, he drove 108 routes in the lock and 705 wide, with 379 on the left and 326 on the right. It can be deployed all over the field, which only makes it more dangerous. There really isn’t much to love when it comes to Chase, and the numbers show that, despite playing on a team with so many other offensive pieces. Chase has a great opportunity to be a very useful fantasy piece in its first season. I’d go so far as to say there’s a good chance he’s following in the footsteps of his former teammate Jefferson and is the best rookie WR.

Jaylen Waddle is a speedster who played opposite Devonta Smith to a limited extent in 2020. Waddle only played six games in ’20, but he impressed with 591 yards and four TDs. He also demonstrated his abilities with a deep threat averaging 21.1 yards per catch. That’s nothing new, as he averaged at least 17 yards per catch in all three of his school seasons. Waddle took 282 yards after the catch, took 22 first downs and had 15 explosive plays (15+ yards) in his six limited action games. His 10.1 YAC per catch was third among the wideouts in this class. Waddle also averaged 4.19 meters per route driven, finishing fourth in this class, just one place behind Smith. He caught 90 percent of his catch-up passes and a whopping 80 percent of his contested goals. Waddle pulls player components to Tyreek Hill, but for me that sets the bar very high. But he has that kind of speed and can make a 1 year impact. Waddle ran 152 routes in the trench and 92 in width, most (62) of which came on the right.

Terrace Marshall Jr. set a career high with 731 yards in just seven games in 2020. He also scored 10 TDs a year after scoring 13 as a sophomore. He is listed at 6’3,200 pounds from LSU. He used that measure to win controversial goals with a clip of 82 percent last season. That was the highest percentage of all players who contested at least seven percent of their goals. He showed his ability on the field with 15.2 yards per catch and had 15 catches of at least 15 yards. His 2.83 meters per route ran in 12th place of all eligible players in ’20. Finally, he showed his hands and caught 86 percent of his targets that were considered catchable. Marshall had 313 slot routes and 98 in width, with the majority (54) coming on the left.

Consumption Bateman is a large, wide receiver (6’2, 210 pounds) from Minnesota. He only played five games in 2020, but caught 36 balls for 472 yards and two TDs. His best college season was in 2019, when as a sophomore he posted 1,219 yards and 11 TDs on 60 catches. He averaged a ridiculous 20.3 yards per catch that season. He still hauled more than 13 yards per catch in each of his other two college seasons. His 3.3 meters per route driven was the seventh among eligible players. He had 11 explosive pass plays (15+ yards), which may not seem like much compared to the others, but remember he only played five games and had 36 catches. That means 11 of those 36 catches, or nearly a third, were over 15 meters long. He caught 86 percent of his catchable targets and 40 percent of his targets that were contested. It ran 195 routes in the slot and 118 in width, with 65 on the left and 53 on the right. He was quite a balanced router operator. His landing spot will have a big impact on his Year 1 fantasy value, but he could be a worthy flier.

Kadarius Toney is a 6’0, 193-pound receiver hailing from Florida. He had a career season in 2020, posting 984 yards and 10 TDs on 70 catches. In his first three seasons combined, he posted 50 catches, 606 yards and two TDs. He is also used in the running game and rushes for 580 meters in his college career. His 477 meters after the catch in 2020 ranked eighth among all eligible players. He took 45 first downs and only had two passes last year. He picked up 27 explosive plays (15+ yards) and forced 20 missed tackles, both of which were in the top five of this class. He caught 96 percent of his catchable targets and 33 percent of his contested targets. His 2.47 meters per route ran in 20th place in the class. In 2020 he ran 513 routes in the slot and only 82 in width. He’s one dimensional in that sense and his landing spot will matter, but slot receivers are becoming more and more valuable in fantasy football.

Rondale Moore exploded as a freshman, catching 114 balls for 1,258 yards and 12 TDs, while adding 213 yards and two TDs to the ground. But since then he has been active to a limited extent. Moore, listed at 5’9, 180 pounds, missed time in 2019 due to a hamstring injury and then had the COVID shortened 2020 season. In the past two years, he has just 64 catches, 657 yards and two TDs in seven games. In 2020, he averaged 2.32 meters per route driven, catching 95 percent of his catchable targets and 25 percent of his contested targets. He drove 141 routes from the slot and 27 wide in 2020. In his big 2018 season, he ran 694 routes in the slot and only 52 outside the width. The landing spot will matter, but a fast slot receiver can have a big impact in the NFL.