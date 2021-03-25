Sports
Men’s tennis splits home and home games against Loyola Marymount – The Daily Aztec
After losing its first Mountain West Conference game against Boise State, the San Diego State men’s tennis team returned to its non-conference schedule with a run of two games against Loyola Marymount.
SDSU lost its first game at the Aztec Tennis Center on March 17, but broke a four-game losing streak in Los Angeles on March 21.
Game 1
The Aztecs extended their losing streak to four games despite highly competitive play in both doubles and singles.
Looking to double, LMU quickly rattled off the first victory as SDSU sophomores Johannes Seeman and Victor Castro were unable to overcome the duo of senior Diego Nava and junior Daniel Moreno in a 6-4 loss.
The tables were turned by senior Ignacio Martinez and freshman Judson Blair, whose 6-3 defeat of LMU senior Ethan Prost and sophomore Emin Torlic tied the doubles score by one point each.
The overall point was to be decided on track # 3, as the new pair of senior senior Rafael Gonzales Almazan and freshman Roni Rikkonen pair horns with sophomores John Bryan Otico and Austin Di Giulio.
The pair of LMU sophomores won the SDSU tandem to take a 6-4 win and the colon for the Lions.
LMU won the first match of the singles when senior Aaro Pollanen, who returned to the Aztec rotation after five games, fell to Di Giulio in a 6-3, 6-4 loss.
SDSU recovered quickly thanks to Seeman, who defeated Nava 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 after a grueling match on field No. 1.
The seesaw games continued and both teams exchanged wins. Prost slipped past Rikkonen with a 6-4, 6-4 margin, while Gonzales Almazan defeated Bryan Otico 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 on third field.
SDSU’s singles deficit was 3-2 as the team needed victories at a crucial moment. Hopes were soon stranded after Castro dropped a three-game back-and-forth set to senior Max Kaiser 4-6, 7-6 (7-5).
Shortly after, Martinez dropped the final game of the series to Moreno 6-7 (7-9), 7-5, 6-2 to confirm the final score of the evening.
Game 2
On the way to game two, the Aztecs found redemption thanks to a late rally to take them to victory.
Starting with doubles, the Blair and Martinez tandem drew first blood by removing Prost and Torlic 6-2 on the second field.
The Lions quickly raised the score one point each after Kaiser and Byran Otico Gonzales knocked out Almazan and Rikkonen 6-3.
The doubles point rested on the No. 1 teams and both sides were stuck in a close match. At the end of the match, Seeman and Castro won the victory over Nava and Moreno 7-6 (7-5) to secure the double point.
This marked the first time since February 26 against UC San Diego that the Aztecs have led the doubles.
Momentum quickly turned in the LMU’s favor as singles began as the Lions took three consecutive wins.
Gonzales Almazan was the first to fall when Bryan Otico beat him 6-1, 6-0, while Blair failed to solve the mystery that Torlic was by losing in a 6-4, 6-0 decision. Shortly after Blairs’ defeat, Rikkonen walked out of fifth after failing to stop Prost from making a 6-4, 6-3 decision.
But like a pendulum, the momentum changed again. This time for the Aztecs.
After an early service break in the third set, Seeman roared back to life to pack Nava with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win.
Castro, after a demanding second set tiebreaker, survived the pesky Kaiser 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 to level the match again.
Everything was now in the hands of Martinez who, after dropping the first set, rallied to secure the second set against Moreno. Facing trailing 5-2 in the final set, Martinez made a dramatic comeback to defeat Moreno in a wild 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8-6) match to give the Aztecs a victory.
SDSU will be back in action on Friday, March 26, when it hosts Washington at Aztec Tennis Center, starting at 2 p.m.
