Women’s Hockey: Castleton series preview March 26 and 27

NORTH FIELD, Vt. – The Norwich University women’s ice hockey team will close the 2020-21 season this weekend with its third home-and-home series of the season vs. Castleton University.

The cadets (5-1) have won five games in a row after dropping their season opener vs. Castleton. Castleton (6-5-1) has played the most games of any NCAA Division III schools in New England this season.

Norwich took a 1-0 victory over Trinity in the Kreitzberg Arena last Sunday. Castleton split a home-and-home series with Plymouth State last weekend.

Norwich hosts Castleton at 6pm on Friday at the Kreitzberg Arena and then the two teams meet at 1pm on Saturday at the Spartan Arena in Rutland.

SERIES HISTORY

Friday marks the 36th encounter of all time between Norwich and Castleton in women’s hockey. The cadets have an impressive 31-2-2 lead in the all-time series with the Spartans.

Norwich and Castleton have already met four times this season as the two Vermont rivals knew each other well.

Castleton took his first-ever win at the Kreitzberg Arena and just the second of all time against the Cadets with a 4-3 win on February 26. Norwich recovered and took a 3-2 win over Spartans on February 27. two teams met the following weekend, with Norwich taking 2-0 and 5-0 victories over the Spartans.

Norwich beat last year’s meetings with scores of 5-0 and 8-0. The cadets defeated Castleton 6-0 to also win the 2019 NEHC Tournament title.

Castleton tied Norwich 3-3 in the 2018/19 season at the Spartan Arena. The Spartans’ first win against Norwich came on January 16, 2016 with a 1-0 win at home at Spartan Arena.

The very first meeting between the two schools was on November 9, 2007, when Norwich skated to a 3-1 victory.

THE SPARTANS SCOUT

Freshman forward Emily Harris was one of the best rookies in NCAA Division III this season, scoring six goals and three assists for nine points to lead the Spartans. Sophomore defender Darby Palisi has four goals and three assists for seven points.

Freshmen Riley Nichols has three goals and four assists for seven points while senior Ali Stevens chipped with four assists.

Freshmen Alex Johnson rounds out Castleton’s top five offensive leaders with four assists so far this season.

In goal, freshmen Kristen DiCicco and senior Katlyn Hathaway split the time for the Spartans. DiCicco has built a 4-2-0 record with 1.38 goals against average and a 0.946 save percentage. Hathaway is 2-2-1 with 1.95 goals against average and .915 save percentage.

SCOUT THE CADETS

Sophomore Ann-Frederique Guay (St. Lambert-de-Lauzon, Quebec) leads the Norwich attack with five goals and three assists for eight points in six games this season. Guay scored her first hat-trick of her career two weeks ago in a 5-0 win over Castleton.

Junior forward Maddie Moell (Clarence Center, NY) is experiencing its best attacking season to date, scoring a goal and handing out a team-high six assists for seven points. She scored the winning goal in last Sunday’s exhibition win 1-0 over Trinity at the Kreitzberg Arena.

Sophomore defender Molly Flanagan (Lutz, Fla.) has two goals and three assists for five points, while senior defender Samantha Benoit (Bow, NH) has one goal and four assists for five points. Benoit has 96 career points in 94 games played.

Junior Kenady Nevicosi (Breckenridge, Colo.) is second in the team with three goals to go and one assist for four points so far this season.

In goal, junior Alexa Berg (West Fargo, ND) and freshmen Leocadia Clark (Stowe, Vt.) have divided the time so far. Berg is 2-1-0 with 1.99 goals against average and a .889 storage percentage. Clark has a 3-0-0 record with 0.67 goals against average and a 0.963 save percentage.

LIVE REPORTING

While there will be no spectators at the Kreitzberg Arena this season, all home games will be streamed at www.norwichathletics.com/livestream with Norwich Athletic Communications’ Tanner Acebo on the call.