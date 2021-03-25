Nasarawa Deputy Governor sponsors annual table tennis tournament for journalists | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, has pledged to sponsor an annual table tennis tournament for journalists in the state to keep them fit.

The deputy governor made the pledge on Tuesday in Lafia as he presented prizes to winners of a table tennis tournament in his honor.

The tournament was part of 2021 Press Week activities organized by the Nasarawa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Akabe said he would provide the necessary resources through NUJ’s leadership in the state every year to ensure the tournament’s success.

He also advised men of the pen profession to take advantage of the opportunity to participate in sports activities and live a healthy life.

Dr. Akabe also pledged to supply an additional set of table tennis boards to the NUJ Press Center Lafia, Nasarawa State, as part of supporting sports development in the state. He also promised to facilitate the construction of a room for the table tennis equipment.

Previously, NUJ Chairman, Salihu Mohammed-Alkali, and Chairman of the Press Week Committee, Mathew Kuju, thanked the Deputy Governor and the state government for their support of the program’s success.

The duo also appreciated the union members for standing up en masse for the 2021 Press Week activities.

Sulieman Mohammed and Patience Jacob, both of the Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS) chapel, won the men’s and women’s categories of the table tennis tournament for 2021.