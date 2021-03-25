Northwestern women fall short of the Sweet 16 offer

SAN ANTONIO Kianna Smith and Louisville remained calm. Then they made for one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the women’s NCAA tournament.

Smith scored 16 runs and the No. 2 seeded Cardinals advanced to the Sweet 16 by rallying down from 18 to beat seventh seed Northwestern 62-53 on Wednesday-evening.

Were difficult. We went down early, but we didn’t give up, said Dana Evans, adding 14 points. We were not upset. We stayed together. We trusted the process.

The comeback was tied for the third largest ever in the women’s tournament, according to ESPN.

The Cardinals (25-3) got off to a rocky start, trailing 25-7 at the end of the first quarter. It was the second game in a row. Louisville got off to a terrible start.

Back-to-back ballgames now, I’m going to change my pregame speech, said Louisville coach Jeff Walz. Those two can’t get much worse.

Louisville slowly began to cut off the attack thanks to its stellar defense. After the first 10 minutes, the Cardinals Northwestern held on 28 points for the rest of the game.

Great mental effort from everyone in this ball club, Walz said.

The backlog was 40-28 midway through the third quarter before the Cardinals scored 17 runs in a row. The game was tied at 40 on the way to fourth, and Louisville increased the first lead to 45-40 before Lindsay Pulliam Northwestern’s third ever scored with 2,000 points got her only basket of the game.

The Wildcats (16-9) closed to 53-50 on Jordan Hamilton’s 3-pointer with 3:26 over. They got a chance to cut the deficit, but Veronica Burton missed two free throws 30 seconds later.

Louisville converted nine of the ten free throws, including four by freshman Olivia Cochran, who had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Northwestern blew Louisville from the start, scoring the first seven runs of the games and opening a 13-2 lead, leading to a timeout for the Cardinals. It didn’t get much better, with the Wildcats moving 4 for 4 from a 3-point range en route to a 25-10 lead after a quarter.

We didn’t expect to drop that much. They hit us in the face and we responded well, Evans said. We started to settle down and take pictures.

The Wildcats cooled in the second quarter, scoring no run for the first 5:22 of the period. A quick lay-up by Courtney Shaw ended the drought and led to a 7-0 run for Northwestern, the only points the team would score in the period. Louisville closed at the half to 32-20.

I feel like they started hitting shots and not dropping ours the same way, Burton said. We had the same fight, we still wanted it, things just started going their way, phone calls started going their way. It’s just hard, seemed like we ran out of gas.

The loss may have ended Pulliam’s brilliant career. The senior guard was 1 for 11 off the field for just four points.

Hamilton scored 17 points for Northwestern.

Last year, we had a great team, maybe a Final Four team, that never got a chance to prove it, said Northwestern coach Joe McKeown. So tonight I think they have proven how much fighting we have and how strong we are and what a great team to be a part of.