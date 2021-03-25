India vs England: Comeback man Bhuvneshwar Kumar ticks all the boxes | Cricket News







Both in the T20s and in the ODI, captain CHENNAI: One of India’s biggest success stories in the T20 series and the first ODI against England has been a paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar His thigh muscle injury that rules him out of competitive cricket after the first week of last year IPL in October seems a thing of the past. The 31-year-old has taken six wickets since his international return, but what was more impressive is the control he had over England.Both in the T20s and in the ODI, captain Virat Kohli has been able to fall back on him in power play, middle-overs and slog-overs and the paceman delivered. His excellent seam position has made all the difference and the rhythm he was in is excellent. L Balaji, former India pacemaker and CSK bowling coach, compared Bhuvis ‘comeback to Glen McGraths’ legendary return in 2004 after a series of injuries. I remember McGrath missed most of 2003 with injuries. But then he was excellent when he came to India in 2004 … The way Bhuvi zips the ball off the field after hitting the seam reminds me of McGrath during that series, said Balaji, who also took his part of the injuries. TOI. Bhuvi struggled with a few injuries in recent years and was probably not at his peak when the Covid-induced lockdown occurred in March 2020. And then the pacer got the muscle injury during IPL and it looked really steep for the Uttar Pradesh man . New bowlers came in and produced the results and it was imperative for Bhuvi to get his rhythm back immediately upon return. Balaji feels that the long pause may have just been a blessing in disguise for the medium-pacer. He’s obviously been working on his wrist posture it’s so upright throughout the England series. Bhuvi must have used the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to play for his state to regain rhythm and confidence and it shows in this series, Balaji added.

While the English top order has struggled to get after him in the first few overs, his bowling in the second and third spells have also been a revelation. The ball that looked dangerous Moeen Ali Tuesday in Pune was an absolute beauty, all the more so because it was with a half-old white ball that had no pronounced seam, nor did it reverse. It was all about his wrist position and the buzz he got from the field, Balaji explained.

Bhuvneshwar has been a good death bowler using the angles well along with subtle changes of tempo and the occasional yorker. That’s his comfort zone, something he’s done really well in T20 cricket over the years. He’s an intelligent bowler and I’m not at all surprised he does so well, added Balaji, who had similar strengths during his playing days.

For now, Bhuvis’ challenge is to stay fit through the grind of the IPL and be at his best when the World T20 comes in October.

