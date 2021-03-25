Angry about tennis politics, Pospisil hosts a rant in Miami

MIAMI Angry over tennis politics, Canada’s Vasek Pospisil had a tantrum and was a key point in his opening round loss at the Miami Open on Wednesday.
Pospisil, who has attempted to form a new group to represent men’s professional players, was defeated by qualifier Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
During a switch after his first-set collapse, Pospisil used a blasphemy to describe ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, complaining about a meeting they both attended Tuesday night.
Pospisil told the chair umpire that Gaudenzi yelled at me during a players meeting for trying to unite the players for an hour and a half. … If you want to declare me in default, I am happy to sue this entire organization.
Hours later, Pospisil tweeted an apology for his
“I had no respect for the game that I love, and I am truly sorry,” he wrote. I quit the job, I’m sorry for my job
Pospisil and No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic have attempted to create a group to represent tennis players who have never unionized, unlike athletes in North American team sports.
The ATP did not respond to a request for comment on Pospisil’s rant. He angrily launched a ball out of the court and hit two rackets in the first set. While serving while facing a set point, he was punished for verbal abuse for losing the set.
Pospisil, a former top 25 player, is now in 67th place.
In the women’s game, American Sloane Stephens took her first win of the year by rallying past qualifier Oceane Dodin of 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2.
Stephens, who won the tournament in 2018, was 0-4 earlier this year and hadn’t won a game since the French Open in September. Stephens fell behind against Dodin after failing to convert two sets in the opening set, but she pulled away in the final set.
Stephens, in 49th place, is one of six former champions in the women’s draw.
Wildcard Ana Konjuh from Croatia won her first match at the main draw in a WTA event since 2018 when she defeated Katerina Siniakova 7-6 (3), 7-5. Konjuh’s career was delayed by four elbow surgeries.
Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain overcame two match points and trailing 5-1 in the final set to overtake Bernarda Pera 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. American Danielle Collins swept Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-3 and Jelena Ostapenko defeated Xiyu Wang 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1.
On the men’s first day, Alexei Popyrin built on his recent momentum by beating Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 7-6 (4). Popyrin, a 21-year-old Australian who won his first ATP Tour title in Singapore late last month, will next play great American Reilly Opelka, who is seeded 30th.
Lopez, 39, was the oldest player in the men’s draw.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, second at the recent Open 13 in Marseille, France, defeated Pedro Sousa 6-1, 6-3. Herbert will then face No. 11 seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada.
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Steven Wine, The Associated Press