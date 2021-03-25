Auburn football recruiting targets are on display at Atlanta Under Armor Camp





The third off-season camp of the Under Armor All-American series was hosted in Atlanta last weekend and several Auburn football recruiting targets showed their skills on the field. More than 200 athletes participated in drills and tests, but several significant prospects for the Tigers stood out as top performers. On the offensive side of things, Auburn committed quarterback Holden Geriner showed off his powerful arm and throwing accuracy. According to 247Sports, Geriner is taking shape one of Georgia’s best quarterbacks The signal caller of the Benedictine Military School of Savannah (Ga.) Twirled a tight spiral and threw accurately while driving. He was also able to cut the ball through the wind and take some low blows when most of his colleagues struggled to stretch the field. Maroon soccer goal Quinshon Judkins also took to the field in Atlanta, demonstrating his ability to create space in one on one and attack the ball. The Pike Road, AL running back has impressed for two consecutive weekends in a non-padded environment, per Andrew Ivinsalthough he is working to improve his stiffness. Auburn, Florida, and Penn State are all struggling for Judkins. On the defensive side, DB Emory Floyd showed his speed. The three-star defense back from Powder Springs, GA exceeded expectations according to 247Sports: (Floyd) ultimately exceeded expectations because he didn’t turn in a catch during the 25-minute period reserved for 1-on-1s. Floyd is still very raw from a technical standpoint, but his foot speed allows him to quickly mask mistakes as he can get from point A to point B in the blink of an eye. Auburn is facing tough recruiting competition with Georgia, Florida and Notre Dame in the mix, and Floyd has set his announcement date for May 7. Also in attendance at the Atlanta Under Armor Camp was Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin, but not for recruiting purposes. Harsin and his wife were in the stands to watch their ninth-grade son, Davis Harsin, join the camp as a 2024 quarterback. Interestingly, the camp was an opportunity for Harsin to see his son play, but also to see some potential future Auburn football talent do the job. Some of the most impressive athletes in the Under Armor camp are being heavily recruited by Auburn and are set to increase the 2022 and 2023 recruitment classes.

