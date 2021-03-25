Women’s tennis suppressed by Oregon, record drops to 2-2 – The Daily Aztec





Credit to Derrick Tuskan, SDSU Athletics Julia Jordan, the then freshman tennis player of the state of San Diego, follows a swing during the Aztecs’ 4-3 loss to Hawaii on February 19, 2020 at the SDSU Tennis Center.

After back-to-back games were canceled for the San Diego State women’s tennis team, it was unable to secure a victory against Oregon as it lost 7-0 at the Aztec Tennis Center. COVID-19 health and safety concerns forced the Aztecs to forfeit their No. 3 doubles, along with the No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches. To meet Intercollegiate Tennis Association standards, SDSU played with only four student athletes to play the double match against the Ducks. SDSU has already had games against Gonzaga and Point Loma has been canceled, so head coach Peter Mattera continued to bring his remaining athletes some competition on the field. We knew it was the right choice to give the players quality competition, Mattera said. That is one thing that we are sorely missing. Junior Regina Pitts and freshman Cecile Moran first played together, meeting senior Rifnay Kahfiani and freshman Uxia Martinez Moral on the first field. The Ducks duo took the point on Pitts and Moran relatively quickly 6-2. SDSU senior Abbie Mulbarger and freshman Alexandria Von Tersch Porter met a similar fate against freshman couple Lillian Mold and Janice Tjen, falling 6-1 on the second field. In singles, the Aztecs continue their fight in the four matches on the field. Looking at a job, Pitts fell behind Tjen and couldn’t come back, losing 6-2, 6-0. Mulbarger faced similar problems Martinez Moral faced on court three when she took a 6-1, 6-2 loss. Despite the heavy losses, Mulbarger believed that she and her teammates have still fought hard and are close to making a breakthrough. I think a lot of our matches were closer than they seemed with a lot of points close, Mulbarger said. I think many of us are at the turning point, we need a few more games. Tersch Porter was placed on court four to face senior Julia Eshet and won a hard 6-1, 6-1 defeat. However, Morin fought tooth and nail against Mold on court three, taking the freshmen to a seventh point in both sets. However, she also lost close, as the final score was 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4). SDSU appears to be recovering as they open the Mountain West Conference game against Fresno State at the Aztec Tennis Center on Saturday, March 27.

