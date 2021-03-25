Boy’s Prep Hockey: Andover awaits Grand Rapids in the 7AA Finals

On his first attempt to shoot a stationary target, Sundance fails and seemingly loses his job opportunity. If he asks for a second chance and if he is allowed to move while firing, he will hit the object multiple times.

Hunter Bischoff (12) of Grand Rapids shoots the puck on target against Andover during the final moments of the Section 7AA Championship game on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. Andover defeated Grand Rapids 3-2 to advance to the Class AA state hockey tournament in St. Paul. (Clint Austin / [email protected])

Garrett Schifsky can relate. Andover’s senior forward scored the first three goals, demonstrating his ability to move and shoot, and the Huskies held off a spirited comeback in Grand Rapids, winning 3-2 in the Section 7AA Boys Hockey Championship game on Wednesday night. IRA Civic Center.





The win sends the second-seeded Huskies (18-2-1) to the Class AA state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul next week. No. 1 seed Grand Rapids finished the season 15-2-1.

The way the guys came together as a team, I’m really proud of them, said Schifsky. This was a great Grand Rapids team, the best we’ve played all year.

While Schifsky put the defending 7AA champions ahead 3-0, the Thunderhawks gave everything they had to clear the gap.

Joey DelGreco (10) of Grand Rapids controls the puck at Davis Gohman (28) of Andover during the Section 7AA championship game Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. Andover defeated Grand Rapids 3-2 to advance to the Class AA state hockey tournament in St. Paul. (Clint Austin / [email protected])

Braeden Holcomb and Hayden DeMars scored goals in the second period and Grand Rapids had a 15-3 shot on goal in the third period to give the team a chance to force overtime.

They’re an experienced team, and we had 15 freshman varsity players, so we were scared of winning, said Andover coach Mark Manney. We were pretty bad for the first 10 or 12 minutes, then we were up to the middle of the second period when we suddenly said, Hey, we were three-nothing up and not expecting this. I think we were a bit scared of winning, but maybe we should start playing better next week.

Schifsky opened the scoring in the last minute of the first period when he fired a shot over the blue line for his 26th goal of the season.

The Thunderhawks outperformed the Huskies 12-3 in that period, but failed to turn three power-play opportunities.

Braedon Holcomb (9) and Hunter Bischoff (12), both Grand Rapids, respond after losing to Andover during the Section 7AA championship game Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. Andover defeated Grand Rapids 3-2 to advance to the Class AA state hockey tournament in St. Paul. (Clint Austin / [email protected])

He struck again in a power play in the first minute of the second period when he fired a shot to the bottom right corner of the net.

He’s broken like 25 sticks this year, that’s for $ 6,200 worth of sticks, Manney said. Some work better than others, but tonight he had one where he put the shot where he wanted. Especially those first and second.

Twenty-two seconds after another power play, at 8:44 AM, Schifsky chose an area below the bar for target No. 28.

I just came out to shoot the puck and lead my team, nothing special, Schifsky said.

Andover players celebrate after beating Grand Rapids in the Section 7AA Championship Game on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. Andover defeated Grand Rapids 3-2 to advance to the Class AA state hockey tournament in St. Paul. (Clint Austin / [email protected])

Goaltender Will Larson, who made 33 saves, was not surprised by his fellow elders play.

He’s been our man all year, there’s a reason he’s our captain, Larson said. If we need him, he is there. He’s got over 50 points this season so I can’t say enough good things about him.

Schifsky and Larson were the only regulars to return from last year’s section champions, so the Huskies relied on them in the last period when Grand Rapids threatened several times, including when one attempt barely deflected over goal and another when a loose puck in the fold of Larsons. for what seemed like an eternity.

We only had one forechecker and we didn’t want to jeopardize our lead, Schifsky said of the third period strategy. We just wanted to play simple, get behind their D and block shots and do everything the right way.

Andover goalkeeper Will Larson, 35, makes a pad save against Grand Rapids during the Section 7AA championship game Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. Andover defeated Grand Rapids 3-2 to advance to the Class AA state hockey tournament in St. Paul. (Clint Austin / [email protected])

Andover 1-2-03

Grand Rapids 0-2-02

First Period 1. A, Garrett Schifsky (Ryan Koltes), 4:05 PM.

Second Period 2. A, Schifsky (Gavyn Thoreson, Ethan Lindahl), 0:59 (pp): 3. A, Schifsky (Kyle Law, Weston Knox), 8:44 (pp); 4. GR, Braeden Holcomb (Joey DelGreco, Jack Peart), 10:52 (pp); 5. GR, Hayden DeMars (Hunter Bischoff, Holcomb), 15:34.

Third period No score.

Rescues Will Larson, A, 33; Wyatt Pilkenton, GR, 13.