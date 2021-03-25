Table tennis player wins eighth state crown | Journal news

Connect with us

Table tennis player wins eighth state crown

MARTINSBURG Steve Emmons just keeps putting up the competition.

The 51-year-old Martinsburg native won his eighth state table tennis championship in West Virginia earlier this month when he beat Jonathan Lamp in the final in St. Albans.

It has become a habit for Emmons, who has no equal in the Mountain State.

The best seed in the West Virginia event has regularly won the title since returning to the league. He won six of the seven titles as of 2014. There was no tournament last year due to the coronavirus pandemic

However, it took some work.

He trailed 2-0 in the semi-final when he came to a 3-2 victory. Games are played up to 11 points, with each player serving twice at a time, instead of the familiar 21 points and five serving.

The balls are a bit different too, Emmons said. It helps for television.

Emmons won the championship 3-1.

I was glad they put him on, said Emmons. This was my first race in a race in over a year.

Prior to a hiatus of some 20 years, Emmons won two state championships in 1991-92

I gave up starting a career, having a child, getting married, Emmons said. Then I coached my son for 15 of his teams.

Family life interrupted its competition.

However, it was family life that sparked Emmons in the sport.

He played table tennis for much of his early life, winning an AAU national championship in St. Louis in 1986, and two years later found himself playing and training alongside hockey players and sled athletes at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid. , New York.

He traveled across the country to play table tennis and was doing quite well.

However, his introduction to the sport did not go so well.

In the typical way he started playing on a ping pong table in the basement, he started to learn the sports family style.

However, when I played in a rec tournament held at Hedgesville Middle School around 1984, I really got set on fire, he said.

A family friend looked at him and saw promise, told his family about equipment, and encouraged him to compete around Baltimore and the Northern Virginia areas. He was also sent to camps to hone his skills.

Emmons has played Seemiller, considered one of America’s greatest table tennis players.

He messaged me on Facebook after this (championship), Emmons said.

In practice, Emmons gets a lot of good competition from family members.

His brother, Chris, claimed the A Division state championship this year and their father, Roy, took a state title in 1997.

My dad, brother, and I all entered competitions at the same time, Emmons said.

Their father, 81, does not play much anymore, but he offers suggestions and guides young people in the area who play the sport. Dave Wilt from the Harpers Ferry area is another practice partner for Emmons.

Emmons’ normal competitive play has been haphazard for the past year. He plays regularly in Baltimore and around Washington, but it has been shut down due to the pandemic.

To make up for the loss of that kind of competition, he took up pickleball, a fast-growing racquet sport with a growing number of competitors in the Eastern Panhandle.

Still, his first love is table tennis.

It’s been a good thing, said Emmons. I am glad I fell into table tennis. I still enjoy it.

Video highlights of his championship game can be seen on https://youtu.be/SfglOAdLEls

