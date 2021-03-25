Bucks wait to recharge Celtics, Fournier helps Magic Edge Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks increased their NBA-winning streak to eight games on Wednesday and squandered a 25-point lead in the third quarter, but held onto the Boston Celtics’ 121-119 lead.

Khris Middleton scored 27 points and downed 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who escaped with the win when Boston center Daniel Theis’ three-point attempt failed after the passage of time.

“Man, I thought it was good,” admitted Middleton of Theis’ open attempt – which came on the heels of missed attempts by Boston’s Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart. “Great game, great look.”

For most of the night, it didn’t seem like the Bucks would get that close.

The Celtics were down 90-65 in the middle of the third quarter, but Jaylen Brown’s three-pointer narrowed the gap to two with 1:32 left.

“They took shots, we slowed down and missed some good looks,” said Middleton. “Credit them, they hung in the game, found a way to get back in and had the chance to win at the end.”

Donte DiVincenzo blocked a Walker layup with 34.8 seconds to play and Brook Lopez blocked a Smart attempt with two seconds to play.

Milwaukee’s two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo had a quiet night of 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists when he returned after resting his sprained left knee.

Bobby Portis scored 21 points off the bench for the Bucks. Lopez and DiVincenzo added 17 each.

Jaylen Brown drove Boston with 24 points. Walker had 23 and Jayson Tatum, back after missing a game due to illness, added 18.

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier drove for the winning lay-up with 6.4 seconds remaining in a 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Magic center Nikola Vucevic scored 27 points and 14 rebounds – his 30th double-double of the season.

Fournier added 21 points and Chuma Okeke scored a career-high 17 off the bench in the dramatic win.

“To be honest, I’m just really happy with the win tonight because I think we deserved it,” said Fournier, who is being touted as a likely trade candidate with multiple interested teams as the deadline approaches on Thursday.

Devin Booker scored 25 points and Chris Paul scored 23 for the Suns, who had won three in a row and tried to join the Utah Jazz as the only Western Conference teams with 30 wins.

– ‘Absolutely different’ for Lowry –

The West-leading Jazz improved their best record in the league to 32-11 with a 118-88 demolition of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets were a big disappointment in the absence of their big three.

Kyrie Irving missed the game for personal reasons and James Harden’s sore neck left him out of the game alongside Kevin Durant, who is still struggling with a hamstring injury.

Nets coach Steve Nash acknowledged that his exhausted team would face “a big challenge” in the Jazz, which rode to a 21-point lead in the first quarter and a whopping 38 points in the third.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell led all the goalscorers with 27 points on 11-of-18 shots.

Alize Johnson, a 24-year-old who signed a 10-day contract with Brooklyn on Monday, started the Nets with 23 points and 15 rebounds.

The Toronto Raptors broke their nine-game losing streak, but observatory Kyle Lowry admitted that the 135-111 victory over the Denver Nuggets felt “weird” amid widespread reports that he would be traded by the deadline.

“It was definitely different tonight,” said Lowry, a key figure in the 2019 Raptors Championship. “I mean, who knows what’s going to happen? Nobody knows what’s going to happen. But it was definitely different. ‘

Pascal Siakam scored 27 points for the Raptors, who won for the first time since February 26.

OG Anunoby scored 18 of his 23 halftime points for the Raptors, and Norman Powell – also named as a likely trade candidate – added 22.

