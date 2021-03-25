Oxfordshire Cricket Board – News





Oxfordshire Cricket are pleased to announce that we have partnered with Hartwell PLC for the 2021 season in which they will be instrumental in supporting our County Men and T20 club final day. In addition, they will be an important partner to support us in providing highlight packages for County Men fixtures to be streamed. Founded in Oxfordshire in 1919, Hartwell PLC is a leading automotive group representing Ford automotive and commercial vehicles. With eleven locations across the UK. They help customers with their automotive needs and have built a reputation for providing exceptional customer service and the highest quality vehicles. It is this reputation and loyalty to their customers that celebrated their centenary in 2019. In addition to the wide variety of new cars they offer, they have an extensive inventory of used vehicles for sale through their network. These include models from a range of franchises, which can meet different needs. Whether you’re looking for your very first car at an affordable price, or need to upgrade your existing car to accommodate your growing family, they can help. As part of the partnership and subject to COVID restrictions, Hartwell PLC will attend a series of events throughout the year where you can see some of their vehicles and speak to members of their staff. Players, clubs, officials, families and the wider cricket community can use or refer to Oxfordshire Cricket when talking to someone at Hartwell, giving them access to any offers or discounts available. Another benefit of the newly announced partnership is that Oxfordshire Cricket can continue to develop the sport across the country, whether through projects in the local community, supporting clubs or continuing to produce elite-level cricketers. Nick Pinhol, Marketing and Commercial Manager at Oxfordshire Cricket said:

We are delighted to enter into a new relationship with Hartwell PLC for the 2021 season in which they will become a key partner of Oxfordshire Cricket. Their reputation for providing exceptional customer service and the highest quality vehicles is impressive, especially given their connection to the Oxfordshire community. Especially in these difficult times, we are delighted to have Hartwell PLC join us, and we look forward to working with them

For more information about Hartwell, please visit their website at https://www.hartwell.co.uk/ or follow them on social media: Twitter: @HartWellens

Facebook: @hartwellplc

Instagram: @hartwellplc







