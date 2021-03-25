Sports
Vanderbilt dominates in 6-1 win over DePaul – The Vanderbilt Hustler
Vanderbilt’s men’s tennis secured his fifth win of the season with a 6-1 win over DePaul.
Vanderbilt’s men’s tennis played one of the best games of the season on Wednesday morning. Vanderbilt came into the game with a 4-9 record, taking the doubles 2-0 and five of the six singles matches for an overall 6-1 win over the 8-2 DePaul Blue Demons.
The Commodores started early with three highly competitive doubles matches, taking the doubles point to start the morning strong.
In an entertaining first match between Vanderbilts Macsen Sisam and Joubert Klopper and Depauls Fran Tonejc and Tripp Tuff, the back and forth match ended with a 6-4 win for Vanderbilt. The match was marked by long bursts between Sisam and Tonejc, but the great return of Klopper and Sisam at the end of the match was decisive for the Commodores’ victory.
On Court One, the Commodores duo of George Harwell and Max Freeman proved to be too much for DePauls Boris Spanjaard and Christopher Casati, slightly ahead of the Blue Demons with a score of 7-6 in a thrilling match. The Commodores fell behind early, but stormed back; in the end. A great drop shot over the middle of Harwell brought the score in a tiebreaker to 7-5 and gave the Commodores the point that decided the game and the set.
The early game at Court Three ended in a non-decision between Depaul’s Luuk Wassenaar and Vito Tonejc and Vanderbilt’s Marcus Ferreira and Adam Sraberg. As Vanderbilt had won the first two doubles games to capture the double play point, the third double play, which was tied at 5-5, was ended before it ended.
Our guys deserve credit for finding a way to win the doubles game, but it wasn’t necessarily impressive. It was not what we can do, Vanderbilt head coach Ian Duvenhage said of his team’s doubling performance.
After winning the Commodores doubles, there were six singles games between the Commodores and the Blue Demons.
The first decision came from Court Five, in a rather lopsided match between Fran Tonejc and Joubert Klopper, with Vanderbilts Klopper jumping to a 4-1 lead early in the first set. Klopper’s services often gave him the advantage at the start of the run, and he carried that momentum through the game. Tonejc was unable to keep up with Klopper’s pace early on and Klopper won the match 6-1, 6-0.
Court Threes singles match with Vanderbilts Jeremie Casabon against Boris Spanjaard. Both players showed enormous reach in this match and regularly cut across the field for their winnings. An exhausting first set for both sides ended in Casabon who won 6-4 after leaving late, largely due to his service results. Casabon continued to stretch his opponent early, eventually winning the second set 6-1 and securing Vanderbilt’s second singles win of the day.
I am very happy with Jeremie Casabon. He embodies what he was looking for: always extremely positive, he’s loud, he’s enthusiastic, and we all have to look to emulate him, Duvenhage said of his most striking freshman.
Court One had the most exciting match of the day: a very competitive and vocal match that ended in a victory for DePauls Vito Tonejc over George Harwell. Tonejc took an early 3-0 lead thanks to powerful returns in the first game and appeared to be in control of the game after winning the first set 6-1. However, Harwell saved the second set with a surge of energy, often sprinting across the field, forcing mistakes that allowed him to win the second set 6-2. At the end of a tough third set, the pair were tied at 5-5. They went on to split the next two games, finding themselves tied at 6-6 and heading for the decisive 13th game. Unsurprisingly, the game was put on the line, ultimately ending with Tonejc striking out for the win.
After his win in the doubles, Marcus Ferreira took on DePauls Christopher Casati on Court Two. Ferreira came out strong to take a 2-1 lead. The sides swapped games to push the score to 3-2 in the first set before Sisam used tight shots down the line to bolster his lead and eventually win 6-3. After mastering the first set, Ferreira looked a bit worn out in the second set, causing him to shoot out of bounds several times. 6-4. Casati came out strong again in the third set, but Ferreira came back to balance the line-up 5-5. After splitting the next two games, they were also on their way to the 13th game with a 6-6 tie. Ferreira used powerful serve to place the tiebreaker, which he won 7-1.
Macsen Sisam faced Luuk Wassenaar on Court Four in a great matchup. Highlights included great services from both players and long volleys between the two. The teams reached the middle of the first set and were tied 3-3 in a game that appeared destined for a tiebreaker. However, Sisam posted some incredible dropshots late in the first set to win 6-4. The second set was extremely close and amounted to a 13th game as the matches were drawn 6-6. Sisam used a pair of powerful serves to win the game and the set. Vanderbilt took a team win with Sisam’s singles.
To wrap up the day, Vanderbilt freshman Connor Robb-Wilcox faced DePaul senior Tripp Tuff on Court Six. Tuff used wide shots to often extend Robb-WIlcox’s reach, winning the first set of the match 6-4. Robb-Wilcox came back strongly in the second set and won 6-2. In the third set, Robb-Wilcox used precise returns down the line to jump out to a 5-2 lead, eventually winning the set, 6-2 and the match.
After a great performance that broke a nine-game loss series, the Commodores will try to keep their momentum going.
Their next game is Friday, March 26 at noon in Tennessee.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]