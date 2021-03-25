Vanderbilt dominates in 6-1 win over DePaul – The Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt’s men’s tennis played one of the best games of the season on Wednesday morning. Vanderbilt came into the game with a 4-9 record, taking the doubles 2-0 and five of the six singles matches for an overall 6-1 win over the 8-2 DePaul Blue Demons.

The Commodores started early with three highly competitive doubles matches, taking the doubles point to start the morning strong.

In an entertaining first match between Vanderbilts Macsen Sisam and Joubert Klopper and Depauls Fran Tonejc and Tripp Tuff, the back and forth match ended with a 6-4 win for Vanderbilt. The match was marked by long bursts between Sisam and Tonejc, but the great return of Klopper and Sisam at the end of the match was decisive for the Commodores’ victory.

On Court One, the Commodores duo of George Harwell and Max Freeman proved to be too much for DePauls Boris Spanjaard and Christopher Casati, slightly ahead of the Blue Demons with a score of 7-6 in a thrilling match. The Commodores fell behind early, but stormed back; in the end. A great drop shot over the middle of Harwell brought the score in a tiebreaker to 7-5 and gave the Commodores the point that decided the game and the set.

The early game at Court Three ended in a non-decision between Depaul’s Luuk Wassenaar and Vito Tonejc and Vanderbilt’s Marcus Ferreira and Adam Sraberg. As Vanderbilt had won the first two doubles games to capture the double play point, the third double play, which was tied at 5-5, was ended before it ended.

Our guys deserve credit for finding a way to win the doubles game, but it wasn’t necessarily impressive. It was not what we can do, Vanderbilt head coach Ian Duvenhage said of his team’s doubling performance.

After winning the Commodores doubles, there were six singles games between the Commodores and the Blue Demons.

The first decision came from Court Five, in a rather lopsided match between Fran Tonejc and Joubert Klopper, with Vanderbilts Klopper jumping to a 4-1 lead early in the first set. Klopper’s services often gave him the advantage at the start of the run, and he carried that momentum through the game. Tonejc was unable to keep up with Klopper’s pace early on and Klopper won the match 6-1, 6-0.

Court Threes singles match with Vanderbilts Jeremie Casabon against Boris Spanjaard. Both players showed enormous reach in this match and regularly cut across the field for their winnings. An exhausting first set for both sides ended in Casabon who won 6-4 after leaving late, largely due to his service results. Casabon continued to stretch his opponent early, eventually winning the second set 6-1 and securing Vanderbilt’s second singles win of the day.

I am very happy with Jeremie Casabon. He embodies what he was looking for: always extremely positive, he’s loud, he’s enthusiastic, and we all have to look to emulate him, Duvenhage said of his most striking freshman.

Court One had the most exciting match of the day: a very competitive and vocal match that ended in a victory for DePauls Vito Tonejc over George Harwell. Tonejc took an early 3-0 lead thanks to powerful returns in the first game and appeared to be in control of the game after winning the first set 6-1. However, Harwell saved the second set with a surge of energy, often sprinting across the field, forcing mistakes that allowed him to win the second set 6-2. At the end of a tough third set, the pair were tied at 5-5. They went on to split the next two games, finding themselves tied at 6-6 and heading for the decisive 13th game. Unsurprisingly, the game was put on the line, ultimately ending with Tonejc striking out for the win.

After his win in the doubles, Marcus Ferreira took on DePauls Christopher Casati on Court Two. Ferreira came out strong to take a 2-1 lead. The sides swapped games to push the score to 3-2 in the first set before Sisam used tight shots down the line to bolster his lead and eventually win 6-3. After mastering the first set, Ferreira looked a bit worn out in the second set, causing him to shoot out of bounds several times. 6-4. Casati came out strong again in the third set, but Ferreira came back to balance the line-up 5-5. After splitting the next two games, they were also on their way to the 13th game with a 6-6 tie. Ferreira used powerful serve to place the tiebreaker, which he won 7-1.

Macsen Sisam faced Luuk Wassenaar on Court Four in a great matchup. Highlights included great services from both players and long volleys between the two. The teams reached the middle of the first set and were tied 3-3 in a game that appeared destined for a tiebreaker. However, Sisam posted some incredible dropshots late in the first set to win 6-4. The second set was extremely close and amounted to a 13th game as the matches were drawn 6-6. Sisam used a pair of powerful serves to win the game and the set. Vanderbilt took a team win with Sisam’s singles.

To wrap up the day, Vanderbilt freshman Connor Robb-Wilcox faced DePaul senior Tripp Tuff on Court Six. Tuff used wide shots to often extend Robb-WIlcox’s reach, winning the first set of the match 6-4. Robb-Wilcox came back strongly in the second set and won 6-2. In the third set, Robb-Wilcox used precise returns down the line to jump out to a 5-2 lead, eventually winning the set, 6-2 and the match.

After a great performance that broke a nine-game loss series, the Commodores will try to keep their momentum going.

Their next game is Friday, March 26 at noon in Tennessee.