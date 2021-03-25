NC State hockey team back to nationals with the intention of ‘winning it’





RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) – For the second time in three years, NC State’s Icepack ice hockey team has qualified for nationals. This time in scenic Bismarck, North Dakota. The trick now? Raising the money to get there. “You know, they just had a unique goal from the start, which is to get back to the Nationals,” said head coach Tim Healy. Two years ago, the Icepack had a fairytale run. 25-0 in the regular season and their first trip to Nationals. The road was more bumpy this year as they picked out the best, taking on Liberty and two-time defending champions Florida Gulf Coast. “Two years later, we’re a much better team. We have just as much depth, and I think the faith is there,” senior defender Devin Halko told ABC11. That is very different from the team two years ago. “ To get there you definitely need skill on the ice, but also a lot of determination. “They are willing to sacrifice for each other and this year that sacrifice doesn’t just mean blocking shots,” explained Healy. “It means you may not be going to the big brotherhood party, it means you may not be going to Glenwood South to protect the rest of the team to be on the ice.” Defender Alex Vedetta said it was all worth it. “You can always look forward to going into practice and seeing all the guys,” he said. “Binding on the ice, gluing the ice in the locker room, just something you never really think about until it’s kind of thrown in the air.” Now the back-to-back-to-back ACC champions are struggling to raise the money to pursue their national title dreams. All in all, nearly $ 30,000 – money they don’t intend to waste. “I like our odds,” Healy said. “We’ve been in the top 10 nationally all season. Our plan is to go there and win it.”

