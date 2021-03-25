5 great resorts near Mumbai to relax, chill and spend your long weekend in peace





The city around Mumbai has stories to tell and if you are ready to take a break from your normal boring life, here is the list of resorts to stay and enjoy.

With travel restrictions decreasing and the will to travel screaming like never before, all we want is a long weekend to relax and rejuvenate life. Escaping deadlines and work pressure is something no one can say no to. If you are looking for a short distance from the realities of life, here we offer you 5 exotic resorts to spend your long weekends in and around Mumbai. Get the best of everything with water, greens and breathtaking views and enjoy the luxury of living in plush hotel beds. Villa San Lawrenz One of Mumbais’s best weekend getaways in Lonavala, thanks to its serene beauty and spectacular scenery to take one out of the city’s polluted air. With a nice garden where your children can play and a swimming pool to beat the summer heat, the Villa San Lawrenz resort offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Lonavala. Discover a great mix of professional service and a wide range of facilities, including table tennis, in this magical place. Price per night: Rs 1778 Book now From Resorts Worried about leaving your pets, take them for an exciting weekend stay at Della Resorts, Lonavala. The hotel offers 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily cleaning, fireplace and mail. The hotel is only 2 km from the city center and offers easy access to major city amenities. Make your stay memorable with wonderful recreational facilities including dart board, hot tub, fitness center, sauna, golf course (on site) at Della resorts. Price per Night Luxury Room: Rs 6127 Book now The Dukes Retreat Resort An 82 km drive from Mumbai city you will find the mesmerizing beauty of Khandala, a haven for nature lovers and adrenaline junkies. The Dukes Retreat is a 4-star hotel renowned for treating its guests with superior services and a wide variety of amenities. This could be your ideal place to spend a relaxing and carefree stay every time. Don’t miss us to tell you about the great recreational facilities available there, such as a fitness center, spa, massage, swimming pool (kids) and a beautiful garden. Price per night Executive Room: Rs 2961 Book now Evershine Resort Mahabaleshwar The highest hill station in the western part of India, Mahabaleshwar is a must visit place near Mumbai. For its historical relevance, inspiring architecture, passionate landscapes and tons of fresh berries; a weekend at this place can never go wrong. The Evershine Resort is located only 1.3 km from the city center, in close proximity to popular city attractions such as Wilson Point, Babington Point, Helen’s Point. For a comfortable and convenient stay, the hotel provides a homely experience during your stay. . Price per night Superior room: Rs 2500 Book now The Forest Club Resort As the name suggests, the hotel is an escape to the fresh air and green ambience that makes the Edens garden a reality. Located on a hill, with the largest meandering pool in India, the resort also has its own multi-cuisine restaurant to delight your taste buds with delicious food, a bar, a gym, a banquet, an indoor games room and a game zone for children. A vacation that you spend the right way with the nature and divine beauty of Karjat can be your golden ticket to happiness. Price per night Deluxe room: Rs 2703 Book now Also Read: Amazon Deal Of The Day: Get Ready To Travel With THESE 8 Stylish Products From Amazon X

