Sports
The Bruins finally have a real home game on Thursday
April 23, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins fans wave towels after a goal during the first period of game six of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
For the first time in more than a calendar year, the Boston Bruins will host a real home game at TD Garden.
Certainly, the official record recognizes that the Bruins have played 11 home games in 2021, and with Boston holding a 7-3-1 record from that monster of 11 games. But the passionate and often drunken screams of B’s fans have been replaced with canned recordings that, while a brave attempt to make things feel ‘normal’, have anything but made. Honestly, those recordings have made us feel like we’re in a simulation (and maybe we are), especially when the noise from the audience extends beyond the last horn and then is suddenly cut off, reminding you that you’re in fact are extremely alone. (This got dark even for me.)
But that changes Thursday, with the reopening of TD Garden to fans at a 12 percent capacity, which will occupy approximately 2,100 seats, which is more than enough to put a smile on the face of the Black and Gold captain. .
“I mean, probably the best news of the week is that we get to play [Thursday] where our fans are, ”said Patrice Bergeron after Wednesday’s practice. “That I look forward to. Obviously it has been a while. “
It’s been 383 days, to be precise, with the Bruins last playing to an audience in Boston on March 7, 2020. That game actually featured one of the most exciting crowds of the 2019-2020 season as well, like the Bruins and Lightning fought with sticks and fists in an end-of-season duel for supremacy of the Atlantic Division.
The Bruins have also gotten a taste of what it’s like to feel the energy of an audience in recent weeks, with the Bruins’ recent visits to Madison Square Garden, PPG Paints Arena and KeyBank Center, all with fans back in the stands.
Now it’s their turn to feed that emotion.
“We’ve played a lot of road races,” commented Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. Hopefully, the comforts of home are good for us. Get some fans in the building, that will give you energy. I think players are kind of craving that now.
“It was a long time ago without fans and generating your own energy. I think that’s helped the games in the buildings I’ve been to recently where fans are. It just seems like there aren’t that many [fans in the building]it’s just a different atmosphere. It’s going back to the old normal, so to speak. “
The ‘old normal’ is frankly all we want right now. Seriously, there’s about a 90 percent chance that I would be in 93 south traffic with a big smile on my face if that meant I could drop the mask and sit in a busy restaurant. I’d buy you all dessert from Bova’s if it meant we could just walk around without worrying about catching the latest plague. the ‘old normal’ Thursday.
The Bruins, for what it’s worth, hope this is just the first of many steps towards a full reopening. Much of that will depend on the distribution of the vaccine and its effectiveness as the rollout progresses to the next stages, but B’s president Cam Neely entered the season with hopes of a full building by the summer.
In the present, however, the Bruins will grab what they can get with the finish in sight.
“We are happy that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Bergeron.
