Emmett Jones welcomes his unexpected opportunity as interim head coach of KU football

Emmett Jones did not expect to have a chance to lead the Kansas football program at this point in his career. But as Jayhawks’ interim head coach explained in his first interview since taking the position, Jones welcomes his current unexpected circumstances.

Last year this time I never had an idea, never would have even thought about it, Jones said in an episode of The Jayhawker Podcast, hosted by Wayne Simien.

But when KU and former head coach Les Miles split up earlier this month, following reports of Miles’ sexual harassment scandal while he was head coach at LSU years ago, KU needed to find someone to run the program and the start of spring practices on the horizon.

When interim KU Jones Athletic Director Kurt Watson placed in charge, the receiver coach and passing game coordinator said that he did not want his approach as a coach to change.

The way I look at it, it’s just a title change, Jones said. I am always a responsible man and think 10 steps ahead. I always have my eyes on next month. I’m just in a different office. Now everything is just being amplified. I am the face of the program, along with the coaching staff, along with these kids, because the players first.

As Jones explained on the podcast, his philosophies of building relationships with players were established years ago, as he worked his way through the high school coaching ranks in the Dallas area.

His approach to building a football program, Jones said, meant that the players understood him and his expectations for the team. Jones said that contact with the players was also part of that.

Being a genuine person and investing as much as possible in the kids in the building, Jones shared his methods, dating back to his time in Dallas Skyline and South Oak Cliff high schools. And that is showing true love, not just football love, not just sports love. I mean showing real love to get real buy-in.

While Jones gave details of the steps in his career that led him to where he is today, he looked back on his four years at Texas Tech when he worked for head coach Kliff Kingsbury. During Jones’s freshman year in Lubbock, Texas, he was the director of player development. Kingsbury had Jones shadow him that year, and through that process, Jones said, he learned important lessons about the organization and planning required to run a Power Five football program.

I could see it from day to day. I was able to work directly with his ops person and his chief of staff and I was able to get a little bit of a good idea of ​​how everything rolled, said Jones of how Kingsbury prepared him for the role he’s now in at KU.

Kingsbury promoted Jones to Tech’s outside receiver coach after a year. During his four years with Tech, the Red Raiders played twice at KU. Jones said that since coming to KU a little over two years ago, he’s been thinking back to a pregame conversation he had on the field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium as a Texas Tech Assistant.

This place is a sleeping giant, Jones recalled. If the right person takes control of this place, it will be a sleeping giant.

KU has of course not won more than three games in a season since 2009. But Jones thinks the program is heading in the right direction, as he and other members of the KU staff began laying the groundwork for a long-term renovation two years ago.

As Jones put it, he and other KU assistants hired by Miles prior to the 2019 season began to identify the types of players and potential clients that KU would need to get this program going.

You must have several layers of foundation. And it starts with guys who can be here from four to five years old, Jones said of recruiting high school students, like KU has done with back to back classes, in 2020 and 2021.

It’s a bit difficult when you’re trying to build up from guys who only have one year left to qualify or guys who might be transferring, or coming out of a particular junior college with only two years to go, Jones continued. We want to build from the ground up with high school boys, and that’s my mindset too.

KU will start the spring schedule of 15 workouts on Tuesday, with Jones leading the way.

I’m looking forward to it, said Jones of his new role as interim head coach. I feel like I am ready to go. And I am thrilled.