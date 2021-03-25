St. Thomas Academy Returns Rosemount Section Finals – Twin Cities

St. Thomas Academy showed on Wednesday that it can hit and take one, which will serve them well in the state tournament.

Tommy Deverell scored twice, and Jack Strobel added a goal and an assist as the Cadets rolled into their fifth consecutive Class 2A State Boys Hockey Tournament with a 6-1 win over Rosemount in the Section 3 Final at St. Thomas Ice Arena.

“I think it was one of our best games,” said Cadets sophomore Tommy Kronin, who finished with two assists. ‘We will never let the gas escape. It’s about reaching a peak at the right time. ”

St. Thomas (13-4-3) roared out the gate, taking a 2-0 lead in the first period while outwitting the Irish 14-4, and returned Rosemount’s best shot in the second period, with he took control with goals at 33 seconds for a 4-1 lead.

Deverell scored on a power play 7 minutes and 14 seconds into the game, and Jared Wright scored a breakaway goal from a blue line-to-blue line pass from Cronin to make it 2-0 at 2:08 PM. Wright, on his way to Colgate next fall, chased the pass, skated across the circles and beat Rosemount’s Joey Hegarty from the right corner.

“It was a great pass,” said Wright.

Rosemount (16-4-1) reacted to the start of the second and was finally able to use his speed effectively through the neutral zone to reduce the lead to 2-1 on a goal from Ryan Roszak who carom at St. Thomas Academy- goalkeeper Carsten Lardy. The Irish kept the pressure high and got a few more Grade A chances and seemed to be on their heels with the Cadets.

But Deverell took a pass from Max Nagel and scored on a one-timer from the left circle that beat Hegarty over the left shoulder to make it 3-1 at 7:08. Just 33 seconds later, Jack Strobel scored from a scrum in the fold and it was 4-1. The cadets had taken Rosemount’s best shot and had turned their backs on the Irish.

“We expected them to push in the second half,” said Cadets coach Trent Eiger. “That’s why that third goal was so critical, and once we scored the fourth, we took control from there.”

The cadets played a strong defensive game and neutralized Mr. Hockey finalist Luke Levandowski. Rosemount never really got going, and St. Thomas Academy used timely poke checks to derail several rushes before the Irish could cross the red line.

“That was something we were talking about,” said Deverell, six feet tall. Compliments to Luke Levandowski; he is a great player. We knew we had to close it and limit its chances. ”

It wasn’t just Levandowski who needed more opportunities. Lardy only needed 13 saves to take the win. On the other hand, Hegarty stopped 27 shots, most of which were legitimate scoring opportunities. The cadets kept Rosemount on one shot in the first 12 minutes of the third period and extended their lead to 5-1 on a goal from Nagel at 9:58.

Tyler Grahmes closed the score with an empty goal with 1:23 to go.

St. Thomas Academy, which moved from Class A to Class 2A for the 2013 season, will advance to its fifth consecutive major school tournament from March 30 – April 3 at the Xcel Energy Center. Confidence is high. Not only does St. Thomas roll out 17 upperclassmen, they all played in the past two state tournaments, each of which ended in the semifinals.

The Cadets also played a program this season featuring many of the state’s best programs, from Eden Prairie and Edina to Hastings, Hill-Murray and Mahtomedi.

“We really feel like if we play three bouts, work hard and get deep pucks, we can beat everyone,” said Deverell.