‘To play or not to play’

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran comes from a family of academics. His father was an employee of VSNL (a company of the Indian government) who was seconded to Zimbabwe and his mother, who has recently retired, worked for the Union Bank of India. He is the first generation athlete in his family. Hence, a career in sports during his youth was not even considered a viable option.

But like most kids, he was super active and restless. His mother felt she had to do something to channel the energy into something constructive.

“Then she got me into the SDAT Medimix Table Tennis Academy in Chennai. I started practicing with my sister Rekha under V Chandrasekhar, three-time national table tennis champion,” Sathiyan recalled. Olympic channel.

When he was only four years old, he was so small that he wouldn’t come to the table. But he didn’t stop training.

“I fell in love with the sport and I just wanted to go there every day. The speed of the game fascinated me. I represented Tamil Nadu U12 when I was eight. And soon I was over my weight.”

He continued to knock out senior opponents and when he was only 12, he was selected for the U15 Indian team that traveled to Doha for the ITTF Cadet and Junior competition, where he took silver. He continued to challenge older age groups and the U18 Commonwealth Games in Pune were a big break in his career.

“I was only 15 and I won the gold medal at the U18 Commonwealth Games. That’s when I realized I needed to take the sport more seriously and professionally. There was a huge crowd. We were the underdogs. There was tremendous morale to win. booster and then I realized that I can make a name for myself in the sport. Then I started playing really well and the dilemma set in. “

Sathiyan excelled in academics. He achieved 96 percent in grade 10 and 90 in grade 12. Although his parents supported his decision to play sports, they were unsure whether the athlete would bring his financial stability.

“Sport wasn’t like this today 10 years ago. Today the government is very supportive, the media is up to date and the facilities are excellent. If you’re good at one thing it’s easy, but unfortunately, if you’re good at two things ., you have to choose one to excel. It’s going to be difficult. “

2012 was a difficult year for the paddler. He did not achieve results in table tennis and technique made his life difficult.

“The decline started when I got confused between the two. 2012 was a very shaky year for me. But once I got a job at ONGC, everything changed for me. table tennis concentrate.

Go Sports Foundation also started supporting me in 2012. The government of Tamil Nadu came up with an elite program. “

In the same year, he started training under Subramaniam Raman, the coach who changed his life by introducing him to a perspective in table tennis that was unknown to him until then.

“When I was a kid I always wanted to play more balls. If the opponent was playing 100, I would go for 101. I would always try not to miss a ball. But Raman Sir completely changed my thinking. He said that works like You’re a kid But at the highest level, all that matters is quality. You play three-four balls, but you make sure the fifth ball doesn’t come back. Maybe you miss it, but you have to be more aggressive and agile.

“I was not really a risk taker, I would say. I wanted to be very sure. That was also the thinking on the table. I didn’t take enough risks. Raman Sir told me that being aggressive is not a risk, it is a calculated risk. you will master if you practice over and over. If the Chinese hit really hard you think it’s a blinder but it really isn’t. That’s like practice and once you practice it’s no risk more. That really changed my thinking process. It gave me a certain boost and that’s when I broke free. That helped me move forward in my game. “

He started working on his fitness, focused on his nutrition, and also started sessions under mental conditioning coach Vaibhav Agashe. When he was about to leave, his father passed away and that shock completely changed him.

“At the end of 2015, three months before the (Olympic) qualifiers, I lost my father. It was a very big loss and worrying. Then I thought I shouldn’t be on the border to go to the Olympics. ground and do whatever it takes I couldn’t afford to go as just another competitor, but only as a hopeful medal.

“I put all my anger and frustration into the game. I played like I had nothing to lose. I got more aggressive and faster.”

Results will follow shortly. In 2016 he won the ITTF Challenge Belgium Open title in the men’s singles category. This was his first title on the ITTF pro tour. In the final of De Haan in Belgium, he defeated local player Nuytinck Cedric 4-0 in the final – 15-13, 11-6, 11-2, 17-15.

It continued its rich vein shape in 2017 as well. He won gold in the ITTF Challenge – Spanish Open, in Almeria (2017) in the men’s singles category and made history by becoming the first Indian to win two ITTF pro tour titles.

A highlight came at the 2018 Commonwealth games where he won three medals. He won gold in the men’s team event, silver in the men’s doubles and bronze in the mixed doubles.

His victory against Japan in the Asian Games in Jakarta gave him the belief that he can beat and beat elite paddlers.

“That match and the tournament made me believe that I am elite and one of the best. I thought if I could get a medal for the Asian Games, an Olympic medal is not far off.”

He has started 2021 in a clear way. After taking his first national title, he won both games in the Asian Olympic qualifiers. If he continues to perform at this level, there may be an Olympic medal on the card.