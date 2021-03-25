5 to replace George Pickens as X receiver





Looking across the conference, I can’t imagine a similar talent coming back, Stinchcomb said. Maybe Treylon Burks in Arkansas; he’s a freak. Maybe he’s now Wide Receiver 1 in the SEC. There just aren’t many guys like Pickens. Burks is 6-foot-3 like Pickens and actually weighs more at 225 pounds. Pickens is said to play over 200 pounds for the first time in his career this year. It’s the combination of size, strength, speed, body control, and sheer will power that sets them apart when strides come their way. Ball fight, some call it. Georgia has one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in years. But so far, no one has demonstrated the level of ball fighting that brought Pickens to the field. Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (81) stretched out for a catch during the Bulldogs practice session Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Athens. (Tony Walsh / UGA) Credit: UGA Athletics Credit: UGA Athletics Regardless, Georgia needs someone to succeed Pickens as the hard yards / big-play goal can trust quarterback JT Daniels. Here are the Top 5 candidates for that honor: Jermaine Burton, (shirt number 7): At 6-0, 195, he lacks the size and catch radius of Pickens, but is faster and very athletic. Georgia already worked him on the X this spring after only playing the Y (flanker) last season. He was Dog’s third-leading receiver as a true freshman with 27 catches for 404 yards and 3 TDs. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (81): The 6-2, 195 pound speedster from Ft. Lauderdale came forward as a Pickens backup as a freshman last year, stepping in when Pickens was sidelined with a mid-season shoulder injury. But he broke his leg on a 32-yard touchdown catch against Florida in the first quarter and was sidelined for the year. He finished with 6 catches for 62 yards. However, he is out for spring. Justin Robinson (17): This 6-4, 220-pound redshirt freshman from Eagles Landing Christian comes the closest to Pickens in terms of metrics. Last year he could not earn a place in the rotation and was given a red shirt. But Georgias all-time leading receiver Terrence Edwards trained Robinson at his academy through high school and swears that Robinson is comparable to Pickens and AJ Green in style and ability. Demetris Robertson (16): The 6-0, 190 pound redshirt senior worked almost exclusively at flanker last season. But he knows the playbook on split end and has excellent speed. Its difficult catch factor should improve exponentially. Jaylen Johnson (23): This 6-2, 192-pound redshirt junior actually finished as Pickens backup last season. A long shot, but he has earned the full trust of Georgia’s coaches. Pickens’ successor could eventually come from early entrants like Jackson Meeks from Phenix City, Ala., Or Adonai Mitchell from Missouri City, Texas. Neither player shared the recruiting tribe of the 5-star Pickens. But they share his physique (Meeks is 6-2, 205; Mitchell is 6-4, 190) and they were recruited specifically to play the X. Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson (16) during the first Spring Bulldog practice session on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Athens. (Tony Walsh / UGA) Credit: UGA Athletics Credit: UGA Athletics A number of other recipients could take a look. Sophomore Dominick Blaylock, who came out of a second tear of the same ACL last August, is a slot machine by trade and has the toughness and cleverness to do it. The same goes for junior Kearis Jackson, the seated slotback player. But they are the best where they are right now, which is an extremely important position in Georgia’s offensive plan. And Blaylocks at least until the preseason camp. In the meantime, the transfer portal is always open. But as a final check, there are no players like Pickens in it. As Stinchcomb points out, there just aren’t many Pickens anywhere. Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at all you need to know about athletics in Georgia today.







