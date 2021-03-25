Shafali, Richa and Harleen dispel some gloom





Despite series loss, India seems to be heading in the right direction in the T20 format

It was delightful, the way Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana made a tangoed together at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Tuesday evening. While it was seeing ball, hitting ball for Shafali, Smriti was all sides grace and sublime timing. Shafali had also ruined the South African bowlers figures in the second T20I with her 31-ball 47. But India had lost the match to hand in the rubber. However, her 60 from 30 balls in the last game gave India much-needed consolation gain. A score of 2-1 is always much better than 3-0. Shafalis’ great show also helped her regain the # 1 spot in the ICC T20 batting rankings. She may not have to wait much longer for her ODI debut. Especially after the 4-1 defeat of Indias in the series that preceded the T20Is. Formidable alliance Shafali could also form a formidable opening alliance with left-handed Smriti in ODIs. She wasn’t the only 17-year-old to get the vocal crowd going here. There was also Richa Ghosh. She didn’t make a blistering 44 out of 26 balls in the second T20I. She could become a handy finisher. Yet another youngster, Harleen Deol, also showed what she could do if given the chance. The 22-year-old from Chandigarh made her first international fifty after being sent at number 3 in the first T20I and followed it up with 31 in the second. Her leg spider is a value addition. The success of the young trio should indeed make Indian team management happy. Despite the loss of the series, this side seems to be heading in the right direction, especially with regard to the T20 format. Left arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s superb bowling in the last T20I is also said to have pleased coach WV Raman after Indian slow bowlers were disappointed in the ODI series. The South African batters caught the Indian spinners pretty well, until they walked into Rajeshwari’s magic spell. Despite the heavy defeat, there were also some memorable moments for the host in the 50-overs series. Captain Mithali Raj reached another milestone as she became only the second female cricketer ever to reach 10,000 international runs. And there was a nice hundred for Punam Raut. The Women in Blue may not have lived up to expectations, but they were a bit rusting as they had played little cricket for the past year following the coronavirus outbreak. The South Africans, on the other hand, arrived here like a well-oiled machine.

