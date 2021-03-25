WVU spring football practice opened, special team competitions start

(Neal Brown Zoom conference)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Fifteen spring practice sessions are scheduled for the next 32 days for the West Virginia soccer team as head coach Neal Brown enters his third round as leader of the Mountaineer soccer program.

Speaking to the media after the first workout Wednesday morning, Brown praised several newcomers, including Spring Valley alum and Virginia Tech transfer Doug Nester.

“We hope he will be a key player for us,” said Brown. ‘I haven’t seen anything that makes me think differently. I am very happy with how he approached his work ethic. “

After missing his last season due to COVID cancellations in Maryland, Kaden Prather generally enrolled early and adjusted well. Prather is one of the most decorated recruits in the 2021 WVU class.

“Kaden Prather is absolutely talented. That’s one position he can play. He is hungry. He made a few touchdowns today. I’ll be curious how he’ll progress through the spring. “

As for defense, Finnish-born Edward Vesterinen has settled in well, according to Brown.

‘Edward has been a surprise to me. He moves very well and is strong. His understanding of the game is better. The boys really like him. “

Brown also praised new defensive backs Andrew Wilson-Lamp and Davis Mallinger and quarterback Will Crowder.

Special teams compete in more ways than one

Neal Brown has often said that special teams should have an edge over opponents for his squad. With that in mind, special team coordinator Jeff Koontz is leading a spring ball competition, complete with a draft, held Tuesday. Exree Loe, Tony Mathis, Jalen Thornton and Reese Smith are the four team captains.

With the first overall pick in the Spring ST Draft of 2021, Team Thornton selects….@alonzoaddae #Gamechanger pic.twitter.com/EuS0oS9QRy Jeff koonz (@coachkoonz) March 24, 2021

“We want to master the basics. We want to learn our basic concepts. We want to identify personnel. Basically, everyone outside the inner line of defense and the offensive linemen go ahead and learn our techniques and fundamentals. And the games are huge, ”said Brown.

“They are in controlled environments. So there is no 11-on-11. For example, there may be a man running down at kick-off and on return there may be only two or three people instead of all eleven. So it is less likely that someone will be on the ground and you will end up with piles. We do those competitions. You get points for winning and losing. You get points for completing your assignment or lose them for missed assignments. Between food and equipment, we have a pretty good late spring pack for them. “

When it comes to individual competitions, kick assignments are very much for the taking for experienced returners. Evan Staley comes from knee surgery. Troy transfer Tyler Sumpter and Casey Legg are also in the mix.

Tyler finished the year. He was just okay at the bowl game. But he’s been consistent in that role throughout his career, both at Troy and here. I thought when Casey first got into the game after Evan was injured, he was doing well and then fell a little. I think he’s healthier now than he was as far as he’s fresh and his leg looks stronger. We’re basically splitting up reps right now. We will put those guys in more pressure situations as we get into practice. We’re not necessarily going to crown someone a winner after spring. That will continue into the fall and we’ll see wherever Evan is. “

Don’t wait for a depth chart

Brown said several veteran veterans like Josh Chandler-Semedo, Sean Mahone, Dante Stills, and Leddie Brown will be receiving reruns throughout the spring, but they’re all known amounts. They will mix during exercises on units that do not necessarily have ‘starters’ or ‘reserves’.

“We are not going to play games. So we are not in a place where, starters or backups, it does not matter. The 1’s and 2’s are mixed. There is a clear difference between men who get reps and guys who don’t get reps. But there aren’t necessarily one, two, or three in every position. You will not see a depth graph. “

New addition

Kirk Ciarrocca was added to the WVU staff as an offensive analyst on Tuesday. He previously worked as a strike coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Penn State and Minnesota. Ciarrocca teamed up with Brown in Delaware in 2005.

“His oeuvre speaks for itself. If you look at what he did in Western Michigan and Minnesota, and they played well last year. I think some of that has gone out of proportion in Penn State. I think he’s as good as anyone in the country. He’s going to add a level of crime expertise. “