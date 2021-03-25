The Conrad Weiser boys are still ready to play tennis despite the lost season | Sports in high school

News of the cancellation of the spring sports season hit hard in Berks County and Pennsylvania last year.

One team that was hit particularly hard was the boys tennis team Conrad Weiser, whose core team returned after falling one point behind the 2019 PIAA Class 2A Championship.

“It was very disappointing,” said Alex Waltz, now a senior. “We were expected to return to the states and have a good run.”

But the coronavirus pandemic worsened and the delayed start to the season ended up not becoming a season at all.

No chance for the Scouts to return to the District 3 or PIAA playoffs, where they lost in the championship games of both tournaments 3-2 to Pequea Valley.

No chance for Conrad Weiser, who turned 22-3 in 2019 and won the Berks I title, or any other Berks team to defeat the 2019 Berks champion and perennial contender Wyomissing.

“I was absolutely disappointed,” said Conrad Weiser coach Ryan Knarr. “I think the boys were disappointed.”

The Scouts may return even stronger this spring for a season that will look a little different from previous seasons.

Conrad Weiser is bringing back most of his key players from the second state team, except for Ethan Moyer, who graduated last year without getting a chance to play his senior year.

“It was a bummer for him, but everyone else we brought,” Knarr said. “We are here in full force for the spring season and we are trying to focus on the things we can control.”

As the pandemic continues, changes have been made for regular season games. The BCIAA has adopted the three-singles, two-doubles format with no repeats for regular season matches, the same format the girls used during the fall season.

The league season starts Monday for Berks teams.

Previously, that format was used in the postseason, but the regular season consisted of five singles matches and two doubles where players were allowed to play both singles and doubles.

“I think the 3-2 format will be a challenge for many teams this year,” said Knarr.

Many teams have talented players, but almost all schools will have to rely on juniors who may have some experience as freshmen in 2019 and sophomores who have lost their freshman season and have no varsity experience.

The Flight Tournament 2019 was dominated by juniors and seniors who are no longer attending high school. Conrad Weiser senior Jayden Lewis, the fourth flight champion as a sophomore, is the only returning champion.

Not every team was as lucky as Conrad Weiser to get through the inactive year relatively unscathed.

Brandywine Heights, which qualified for the 2019 Berks playoffs, was poised for even bigger things last year with an experienced, senior-heavy lineup. But the Bullets’ shot at one of their best seasons never started.

“We held all the trumps last year for a very successful team with experienced seniors in the top three, and good strength at number 4 and 5 singles,” said Brandywine coach Bryan Rothermel. “So we are starting the reconstruction process again this year and expect to be a contender again in the coming years.”