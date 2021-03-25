Brett Favre talks about painkiller addiction

In the final episode of his podcast, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre shared a personal story of opioid addiction: his own.

On the March 23 episode of “Bolling with Favre,” the retired QB and his podcast partner, Eric Bolling, spoke with Dr. Phil about how opioid and other addictions have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Favre then talked about his addiction to painkillers, which spanned 1994-97 and included the Packers’ Super Bowl season of 1996.

Favre’s addiction started with an injury

Favre said his addiction started during the 1994 season, and it started with a severed shoulder he got from future teammate Reggie White during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He got a pain shot at half time, but after the game he got several Vicodin ES, which he took. He enjoyed the effect of the pills and quickly learned how to get more.

“It numbed the pain a bit, but it felt pretty good too,” said Favre. “I found if the pain lingered, if you know what I mean, I could get more pills. And it crept up on me. It was two pills that gave me a buzz, then it was four. times 16 Vicodin ES in. “

Favre said he didn’t get addicted right away. A few weeks later, he sprained his ankle, and while he knew the injury wasn’t bad enough to require painkillers, he remembered how well he felt taking them. So he asked about it. That happened two or three times during the season, and soon he was taking two pills a day and asking his teammates to get him pills.

“I could get away with getting two a day because there were two,” Favre said. “So maybe on the third day I would ask another player to get two pills, so I just didn’t ask the same person. And you start learning how to manipulate the system, and you get really good at it.”

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has shared his journey with addiction. (Photo by Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM)

‘I was as low as I could be’

Favre’s addiction continued into the 1995 season and was discovered by a doctor in Green Bay who treated him after he had a seizure. Favre told the doctor he would stop taking it, but he didn’t and continued to abuse opioids throughout the 1995 season.

He had a “come to Jesus” moment after the season was over, when he had another seizure while in the hospital for ankle surgery. He told the people in his life, as well as the NFL, what was going on, and he went to rehab for 75 days. But he didn’t honestly go through rehab.

“I finally figured it out, agree with what they say,” said Favre. In other words, manipulate again. And when I got out, I kept doing what I was doing. ‘

The Packers won the Super Bowl at the end of the 1996 season, but Favre was instantly hooked again. While he was home in Mississippi during the off-season, he had his real “Come to Jesus” moment.

“I was as low as I could be … I said it’s one of two things that I die, or I flush these pills down the toilet. I sat by the toilet for two hours.

“I ended up throwing the pills in the toilet, flushing them and almost wanted to kill myself because of that. I couldn’t believe I actually did that, and I was so mad at myself because what was I going to do next?

“It really wasn’t the way you want to get rid of painkillers, because it can kill you. I was shaking every night with cold sweat, hot sweat. … But that was the last time. I was clean. to get rid of the urge, but slowly but surely, by the grace of God, I passed by. “

Favre said he also had a destructive relationship with alcohol and went to rehab in 1998 after his wife issued him with an ultimatum. He said he hasn’t touched a drop of alcohol since.

