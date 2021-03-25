2021 Osage boys tennis preview





The Coming Back From COVID-19 Series will focus on spring sports programs in Camdenton, Osage, Eldon, Versailles, Macks Creek and Climax Springs, which saw their seasons disappear as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. The series shows how these programs coped with those difficult times and how they got back into action. For a new head coach, it is always a good sign to have enthusiastic players on the roster, ready to get to work. That’s what Osage boys tennis coach John Baumstark saw in the early days of spring as his schedule kicks off a new season. He may have experienced the exact same thing a year ago were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic. It was very difficult when we found out that our season had been canceled last year. Our team was very confident and eager to compete, Baumstark said, looking back on what would have been his first season leading the program. The biggest lesson I tried to teach my players during this time is that you never take for granted practice or compete for your school because you never know when it can be taken from you. It means a lot to finally be back and practice with the guys. They seem to have a new sense of motivation and excitement for the game, so we’re ready to get started. The last time the Indians took to the field in 2019, they finished 3-10 and bowed to eventual district champion Helias Catholic in the district semifinals. The program lost one of their top players in Logan Havner, who graduated, but a trio of veterans are back to lead the program in senior Drew Elley and juniors Mark Pankiv and Chris Boyd. The strength of our team this year will be our depth during the program. We have three seniors who have gained experience in some big competitions throughout their careers, but we also have some really talented underclass men who challenge and push our older boys every day, Baumstark said of the lineup. The coach said a primary focus is simply getting rid of the rust as the program can finally compete with other schools for the first time in two years. Some players haven’t picked up a racket since the summer due to their involvement in other sports, so repetition and getting fit were two of the early keys Baumstark set for his players. However, he thinks that should not take long. I think there will be a different feeling this season because everyone is ready to go from the start. Losing last season has shown many of our boys how much they love the game, the coach noted. So this season the training starts and the energy is great and everyone is ready to get started. Michael Losch is the sports editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at [email protected] or 573-346-2132

