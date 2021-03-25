NCAA hockey: getting to know Notre Dame





Notre Dame was on the bubble to make the NCAA men’s hockey tournament, but Boston College will play in the first Northeast Regional game at the Times Union Center at 1 p.m. The Fighting Irish were 14-12-2 overall and 12-10-2 in the Big Ten in the regular season. They come after a 6-3 defeat to Penn State in the Big Ten quarter-finals, despite beating the Nittany Lions with a combined 12-3 in the last two regular season games. Here are five things to know about Notre Dame: NCAA HISTORY This will be Notre Dame’s 12th NCAA performance. The Fighting Irish have faced the Frozen Four four times, including two of the last three, losing to Minnesota-Duluth 2-1 in the 2018 national championship game and to Denver 6-1 in the 2017 national semifinals. Boston College defeated Notre Dame 4-1 in the 2008 national championship game. JEFF JACKSON Notre Dame’s head coach has had 530 wins in six seasons at Lake Superior State and 15 plus at Notre Dame. Its Lake Superior State teams won the national championship in 1992 and 1994. FAMILY TIES There have been 15 sets of brothers who played for Notre Dame. Matt and Alex Steeves, Notre Dame’s top scorer, and Graham and Landon Slaggert are on the current roster, as is Cam Burke, whose older brother, Cal, signed with the Colorado organization after his senior season in 2019/20 . Second-year Trevor Janicke’s father, Curtis, played for the Irish from 1989-93, making it the sixth father-son duo in the program. NHL CONNECTION Since February 15, 13 former Notre Dame players have appeared in an NHL game this season, including Anders Lee of the New York Islanders. Dave Poulin was the most accomplished Irish player in the NHL, with 205 goals and 325 assists in 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. TAKES AFTER MOM Senior Dylan St. Cyr’s father, Gerry, played minor league hockey, including an AHL season at the center with the New Haven Senators in 1992-93. But Dylan took the position of his mom, goalkeeper. Manon Rheaume, who played for Team Canada in the 1998 Olympics, is best known for being the first woman to play in an NHL game for the season, with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: -The Daily Gazette, College Sports, Sports







