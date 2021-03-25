The Goalposts Moved – Colin Judge on the challenges of qualifying for Tokyo

Dubliner Colin Judge has faced many obstacles in table tennis on his journey to qualify for the 2021 Paralympic Games. With the final qualifying events just over two months ahead of him, he is ultimately grateful for the extra preparation time afforded him by the years of delay in reaching Tokyo.

Judge was born with three missing limbs. After narrowly missing qualifying for Rio 2016, he went on a blistering run to take gold at the following years’ European championships. It was after the success at the European Championship that things took a drastic turn for Judge.

The Paralympic classification for wheelchair table tennis is based on the severity of the participants’ disabilities, class 1, being the most disabled, in the words of the jury, to class 5, which is the least physical disability. After battling in Class 2 all his life and just starting to hit, Judge was hit by one of the toughest things he’d ever had with reclassification.

I was put into Grade 2 at age 13 and I assumed it was something that would never change. So when the doctors told me that day that they were sorry and that they should move me to grade 3, I immediately knew what it meant, it hit me really hard. It meant losing my ranking, losing my money, competing against athletes who were significantly stronger physically.

The consequences of the sudden change were immediately apparent to Judge, the bar suddenly raised, not far from a Paralympic Games. Where he had once felt at ease and started to take his stride, his journey now faced a drastic reset.

Worst of all my hopes of qualifying for Tokyo 2020 were in serious jeopardy. Before that I was number 4 in the world and missing European champion Tokyo was not really something I thought about, I thought it was a guarantee. The goal posts have been moved and it was a huge challenge.

Talking to Judge will give you a good sense of how determined he is and how well he has responded to adversity throughout his career. The rearrangement, as he said, may have been the biggest challenge of his career to date, but he’s pleased to say he’s gotten out better on the other side.

I’m a lot better now because of it. I am very happy that I took a sabbatical for my job and I trained full time, I worked very hard for two years and I play at a much higher level than I ever would have had if I was in grade two no matter how I measured, i know i’ve gotten to work on it now and i’m on track to be the best i can be, so it’s been really good from then on.

The Paralympic and Olympic Games of 2020 have now become the Paralympic and Olympic Games of 2021, except in name, the goalposts have completely shifted for Tokyo 2020. The challenges were immeasurable for athletes, from the difficulty of accessing training facilities, to uncertainty about qualifying places and the viability of the games that generally go on.

The issue of funding is one that Paralympics Ireland is trying to address with their Next Level fundraising campaign, the reason Judge spoke to us was to promote the campaign. He recently appeared The late late show teamed up with Nicole Turner, Ellen Keane and Martin Gordon, fellow Tokyo hopeful, to promote the fundraiser, which has so far seen dizzying public support, a point where it drove home during our chat.

The audience has been so generous, I think 70,000 have been raised so far, which is absolutely incredible. That goes a very, very long way to support us on our journey to Tokyo 2020 and beyond to become the best we can be. Obviously, the Paralympic Games have been postponed by a full year and it is a year we had not planned, so of course that meant there were significant additional costs involved. I have invested a lot of time and money in table tennis, I had the resources to do that and I think some very good young players are coming after me and I love it for them when they get the same chance as me. and you know, hopefully I could then have some teammates in Paris 2024 or LA 2028. Right now, of course, it’s just me and my coach Gavin McGuire. What, you know, we get along, we just don’t get along Which well! It’s nice to have other people around!

The fundraiser is ongoing and donations can be made at Paralympics.ie

During his Late late In appearance, Judges teammate, swimmer Ellen Keane spoke about the issue of Paralympians being falsely labeled as Olympians and it’s a distinction that reverberates Judge as incredibly important, especially when it comes to inspiring the next generation.

It is a very important distinction. I suppose we’re similar in a way, like we played similar sports and did everything we can to become the best we can be and that’s the resemblance, but I suppose Paralympians have had a very different journey. If someone in a wheelchair or someone with a disability learns that Ellen is a top Irish Olympian, you know, she won a medal in Tokyo, it won’t really strike a chord with them. Whereas, if they hear Paralympic and they know what Paralympics means it stands for people with disabilities competing at the highest level, I think that’s absolutely huge. I think people like Ellen and hopefully myself in the future, if we could be called Paralympians and well I hope that I will be very proud to be a Paralympian in Toyko! I think that distinction is very important

The power of the Paralympic Games to inspire is one that is very dear to Judges. His alma mater, St. Michaels College in South Dublin, has produced countless stars of Leinster and Irish rugby, including current team members James Ryan, Dan Leavy and Ross Byrne. For Judge, rugby was never going to be an option, and it wasn’t until he discovered table tennis that a route to a career in the sport became clear.

He has previously spoken of the impact British table tennis player David Wetherill and his London 2012 appearances had on his career and used it again as an example of the inspirational power the Paralympics can have.

London 2012 was the first taste I got for top level para-sport and, you know, when I saw these guys with disabilities who were very much like me, it was something I had never seen before. Before that, you know, I was in rugby school, I was with healthy guys, and I had a lot of really good friends, but I couldn’t really relate to them. To see people like Dave take such a hit, playing at the very high level that he does is really inspiring. If I look at that and I know when a lot of other disabled athletes look at it, they might be thinking, if he can, why can’t I? We both have a disability and he puts the work in, that’s the difference, so if I put the work in, why can’t I get there?

At the end of the day, however, there’s really nothing like a hefty sibling rivalry to turn you up for competition.

When I found table tennis and it was the only sport I could beat my brother in, you know, I’ve stuck with it from then on and it changed my life in so many ways!

The jury’s qualification for Tokyo is based on two qualifying events in Slovenia in late May and early June. With an extra year to adapt to his new league and to put himself in top condition to compete, expectations are high that he will be able to join the company of his Irish teammates in Japan this summer to see the next generation of Irish paratroopers. inspire athletes.

Irish para table tennis athlete Colin Judge, pictured in support of Paralympics Ireland’s new fundraising campaign The Next Level. The campaign aims to raise essential funds for para-athletes in Ireland and to support Team Irelands’ journey to Tokyo 2021 and beyond. The campaign has raised more than 70,000 to date. You can now stand behind the team on: https://paralympics.ie (Photo: Simon Burch)

ALSO SEE: It is not without its difficulties, but it is not without opportunities – Martin Gordon’s great urge for Tokyo