Clemson Football 2021 Spring Game Ticket Update – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site





CLEMSON, SC – A limited number of mobile tickets for Clemson Footballs Spring Game will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 30 at ClemsonTigers.com. The game starts on Saturday, April 3 at 1 p.m. in Memorial Stadium. The application period for IPTAY members is closed on Monday, March 22. Due to the high volume of requests and related safety concerns, seats will be allocated for the 2021 Spring Game. IPTAY donors who have applied for tickets will receive their full amount requested and reserved seats will be allocated at IPTAY level and points within that level. IPTAY members will be notified directly about their seat assignments in the coming days. Mobile tickets for the general public cost $ 10 each and are located on the north top deck, mainly in pods of two. Students will resume their seats on the South Upper Deck and can appear on game day and be admitted to play for free at Gate 16. As a reminder, the operational details for the game are below: PARKING Lots will open three hours before kick-off (10.00 a.m.).

Clemson University and Clemson Athletics boost commerce in the center. Feel free to leave your car in your football car park and enjoy the afternoon in the center of Clemson.

Tailgating is not recommended. Tents, large groups or trailers are not allowed.

ADA Parking is available with a state-issued permit on lots C-7 (North Stadium Lot) and C-9 (Centennial Blvd. Lot). All mobile tickets for 2021. Fans must download tickets to their mobile devices before arriving on campus.

There is no return to the stadium (pass-outs).

A face cover is required at the entrance gates and in the Memorial Stadium.

The bag cleanup policy is still in effect. Keep phone and keys in metal detector pockets.

Stadium events staff wear face coverings and gloves (where appropriate).

The correct line spacing and queue are used. IN THE STAGE Unless they are eating or drinking, customers should always wear a face cover.

Seats are spaced in the seat bowl to allow six feet of social spacing around each seating group. Be respectful of others when moving down the aisles or between the seats.

Fans should consider others and be aware of their surroundings and the safety of others.

Available seats in the stadium marked with backrests. Only sit in the seats that have been assigned and authorized to be occupied. POSTGAME Meeting at de Poot will not take place.

Reverse traffic patterns are not in effect before or after the game, meaning there is two-way traffic on all roads. Follow law enforcement instructions and be safe and patient.







