Americans in Miami Collins, Giron are advancing; Stephens puts an end to drought | TENNIS.com





It was a mixed bag of results for Americans at the Miami Open on Wednesday. Here’s an overview of how day 2 of the main tournament went. Danielle Collins started the game in the stands and had no problem getting past Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-3. Collins made her first appearance since Adelaide, winning 82 percent of her first-serve points and swinging freely on return, breaking the French six times from eight chances to take their head-to-head to 1-1. The 27-year-old finished with 27 winners against 23 unforced errors. I just went out and tried to do a little bit better than last time, Collins told Tennis Channels Prakash Amritraj. I was really persistent in my game plan and stuck to it all the way. There was no real hesitation. I kept going after it and that’s exactly what I wanted to do. As a semi-finalist at this 2018 event, Collins will face No. 32 seed Veronika Kudermetova in a first meeting. The two are separated by only three ranking places, with the Russian leading the way at number 37. I’m certainly used to these conditions being from Florida, so I think I have that advantage, Collins said. I think she is a very difficult player. I’ll have to watch some of her games and do some homework. Hopefully I have some fans on my side when I come out and play. Getty images Sara Sorribes Tormo continued her march to remember with a stunning comeback against Bernarda Pera. Sorribes Tormo took her first WTA singles title in Guadalajara and followed it up with a semi-final in Monterrey, where she eventually won champion Leylah Fernandez. Pera looked ready to run with their third set by building a 5-1 lead. Still, two match points came and went, and Sorribes Tormo caught up to eventually win the last six games for a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 victory. It marks the second time the Spaniard has triumphed over Pera this season, following their second round at Abu Dhabia, which was dramatic in its own way after running three hours and 23 minutes. During the night session, 2018 champion Sloane Stephens broke a five-game loss streak after turning the tide to topple Oceane Dodin 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2. The win was her first since September 29, 2020, when she defeated Vitalia Diatchenko in the first round of Roland Garros. In her previous 22 tournaments, Stephens has managed to win only two consecutive matches, in 2019 Wuhan and the 2020 US Open. Countrywoman Amanda Anisimova, the No. 28 seed, is waiting for you. In a battle between fellow countrymen, Marcos Giron emerged victorious, 7-6 (5), 6-4, against Tommy Paul. When he first faced an ATP level tournament, Giron was able to obliterate all seven breakpoints he encountered. With 4-4 in the second set, Paul rushed the net in vain in three consecutive points, the middle part of a stretch in which Giron claimed the last 10 points of the game to continue after an hour and 55 minutes. Sam Querrey’s Miami woes added another chapter when he was eliminated by World No. 1020 Yen-Hsun Lu, 6-3, 6-4. 37-year-old Lu, who came in with a protected No. 71 rankings, took his first tour-level win since October 2017 when he won his opener in Tokyo. Querrey dropped to 10-15 at the tournament. Elsewhere, Mackenzie McDonald set up a showdown with John Isner after resolving Vasek Pospisil, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, and Ernesto Escobedo defeated Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 6-2. Southern California teammate Yannick Hanfmann, 7-5, 6-2, and Emilio Nava were defeated by Dubai finalist Lloyd Harris, 6-4, 7-6 (9).







