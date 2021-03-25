NCAA hockey: an introduction to Boston University





Boston University will face St. Cloud State on Saturday at 6:30 PM in the second game of the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament at Northeast Regional at 6:30 PM at Times Union Center. The Terriers, who are the region’s third seed, play in Hockey East. Due to issues related to Covid-19, the Terriers season did not start until January 8th. They were 10-3-1 in Hockey East and are 10-4-1 overall. BU lost to UMass Lowell in the quarter-finals of the Hockey East Tournament. Here are five things to know about Boston University. WELCOME BACK The Terriers play in the NCAAs for the 37th time, and for the first time since 2018. They have qualified for five of the last six NCAA tournaments. BU has reached the regional final in three of the last four attempts. LONG GAME BU played in one of the longest games in NCAA hockey history. On March 26, 2000, the Terriers faced St. Lawrence in the second round of the East Regional at Pepsi Arena (now Times Union Center). The score was 2-2 at the end of the rules and the first extra time and the second extra time and the third extra time. BU goalkeeper Rick DiPietro and St. Lawrence goalkeeper Derek Gustfson put on a show for the fans, stopping shot after shot to keep the game going. Finally, at 3:53 of the 4th OT, Robin Carruthers defeated DiPietro to send the Saints to the Frozen Four. The match, which started at 12:00 PM, ended around 6:00 PM The action of the game lasted 123: 53. At the time, it was the second longest game in NCAA hockey history. It is now No. 5. The BU goalkeeper that day was former national team manager Jason Tapp. NHL DESIGN PICKS The Terriers have 13 NHL draft picks in their roster. Three of them are Chicago Blackhawks selections defender Alex Vlasic, forward Jake Wise and goalkeeper Drew Commesso. The Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings each have two. The Hurricanes’ picks are defenders Domenick Fensore and Cade Webber. The Red Wings have attackers Robert Mastrosimone and Ethan Phillips. The other design picks include attackers Logan Cockerill (New York Islanders), Jay OBrien (Philadelphia Flyers), Dylan Peterson (St. Louis Blues) and Luke Tuch (Montreal Canadiens), and defenders David Farrance (Nashville Predators) and Case McCarthy (New Jersey) Devils). JACK KELLEY Longtime hockey fans from the Capital Region will remember Jack Kelley, who passed away last September at the age of 91 as director of player staff for the AHL’s Adirondack Red Wings from 1982-93. Kelley was also a successful head coach at BU. He set a record of 206-80-8 from 1962-72. Under Kelley, the Terriers won five ECAC hockey championships and back-to-back NCAA titles in 1971 and 1972. JACK PARKER Of course you can’t call BU hockey without Jack Parker. Parker, who played for Kelley, became Terriers’ head coach in 1973 and spent 40 years behind the bench. He set a record of 897-472-115 and won three national championships (1978, 1995 and 2009) and came second three times (1991, 1994 and 1997). Parker retired in 2013. Albie O’Connell is the current head coach at BU. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: -The Daily Gazette, College Sports, Sports







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos