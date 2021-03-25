PH table tennis team needs more exposure – The Manila Times





Lack of exposure. This was why the Philippine table tennis team failed to earn slots for the Tokyo Olympics, said coach Annabelle Comendador. “The other countries had many [international] exposures before joining here [qualifying games]We, the Philippines, it was tough because of the lockdown. We did bubble training from November to March last year, but it’s still not enough. Lack of prominence was what we really think was why we lost, ”Comendador told The Manila Times. Talent, skill and heartfelt, Philippine bets Rose Jean Fadol, Jann Nayre, John Misal and Jannah Romero were on par with their enemies in the World Table Tennis Singles Olympic Qualifier and Asian Olympic Qualifier, both held in Doha, Qatar. But when it comes down to it, it’s the teams’ lack of experience and the opposition’s massive cash chest that predicted the difference, Comendador said. “The other players played 15 games before they got here. When we encountered them, it was a close fight. The difference is the level of exposure they have compared to us. We fought really hard. The heart of a Filipino is really there to do his best in court, ”she said. Misal and Romero were shown the exit door at the start of the qualifiers, while Fadol and Nayre were stopped in their tracks on March 15 in the semi-finals and quarter-finals. Four days later, the Filipinos also absorbed defeats in the Asian qualifiers, ending their Olympic expectations. The late Ian Lariba was the first and still the only Filipino table tennis player to ever reach the Olympics. She participated in the 2016 edition in Rio. With the Tokyo Games out of the picture, the Philippine team is setting its sights on the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam in December. Comendador believes that the nationals can win a lot of medals this time as their experiences in the World and Asian qualifiers should bode well for them. In the 2019 edition of the SEA Games held in Manila, the team only bagged one medal, a bronze courtesy of Richard Gonzales. “Our training continues. We still participate in the bubble training for the SEA Games. I hope we can win a lot of medals there, because there are seven events. I think we have a great opportunity, especially with what they showed here. Many people here are really amazed and say ‘you are a good Philippines’, ”said Comendador. Fadol’s upset victory over World No. 71 Debora Viverelli of Italy in the quarter-finals, and Nayre’s sensational win over No. 68 Lubomir Pistej of Slovakia in the World qualifiers highlighted the Filipinos’ brave position in the said match. The Philippine table tennis team arrived in the country on March 23 and is now in quarantine in Makati. They will proceed to Calamba, Laguna for the SEA Games bubble training once they have completed the required isolation period.







