2021 Food City Dirt Race Odds, Predictions: Surprising NASCAR in Bristol Chooses Top Model

The NASCAR Cup Series will feature one of the most radical races to date when Bristol Motor Speedway is covered in dirt on Sunday. The 2021 Food City Dirt Race will be the first dirt race since 1970, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 0.533 mile paper clip in Bristol has already been covered, and qualifying for Saturday’s Food City Dirt Race gives us a first glimpse of how the closed-wheel cars will perform.

Kyle Larson’s racing experience is a major reason why he is the 11-5 favorite in William Hill Sportsbook’s 2021 Food City Dirt Race odds. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell (13-2) and Chase Briscoe (10-1) both have plenty of dirt racing experience and are at the top of the 2021 NASCAR on the Bristol Odds Board. Before you search the Food City Dirt Race 2021 starting grid and make your NASCAR at Bristol predictions, you should Check out the latest 2021 Food City Dirt Race picks from SportsLine’s proven projection model

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClurethis proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model started the 2020 season with big payouts, picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also cited Kevin Harvick’s Atlanta victory, taking as many as nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to secure a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his Miami win.

At The Brickyard, the model named Harvick’s fourth win of the season. During the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model achieved its pick in back-to-back races, calling on Denny Hamlin to win 17-2 in Talladega and Chase Elliott to win 7-2 in Charlotte Roval. During the 2021 season, the model has projected at least seven top-10 finishers in each of the past three weeks. Anyone who followed her NASCAR chooses has seen enormous returns.

Now the model simulated this unique 2021 NASCAR dirt race 10,000 times. To see the full expected 2021 Food City Dirt Race standings, visit SportsLine

Top 2021 Food City Dirt Race Predictions

A shocker: the model ranks high on Chase Elliott, even though he’s a 20-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR against Bristol odds 2021. He’s a target for anyone looking for a massive payday. The son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott has been a racing prodigy since his teens. While he doesn’t have an extensive history of dirt, he has repeatedly proven himself to be one of the most versatile drivers in the sport.

Even though he couldn’t compete in the Bristol truck race, he got a feel for the track at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals last week. Elliott has also led at least 23 laps in each of the last five races he’s driven in Bristol, so he’s a viable option on Sunday at 20-1.

Another huge shocker: Stewart Friesen, one of the best Vegas co-favorites at 10-1, stumbles massively and barely cracks the top 10. There are much better values ​​in this loaded 2021 NASCAR dirt race starting grid. The 37-year-old Canadian is a veteran of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and has been an established racer for over a decade, with more than 200 wins in his career on dirt.

However, Friesen has been on the truck series full-time for the past three seasons and has been up and down at Bristol Motor Speedway during his trucking career. He finished second there in the 2018 UNOH 200 and fourth in the 2019 UNOH 200, but finished outside of the top 20 in his three other starts. This will be his very first NASCAR Cup Series start and even with all the dirt experience he is at great risk as one of the race favorites.

How to Make 2021 NASCAR at Bristol Picks

The model also targets two other drivers with NASCAR against Bristol 2021 odds of 20-1 or longer to make a serious effort to win it all. Anyone behind these drivers can go great. You can check out all of the model’s NASCAR picks on SportsLine

So who will win the Food City Dirt Race 2021? And which long shot does NASCAR paralyze? Then check out the latest 2021 NASCAR vs Bristol odds below visit SportsLine now to see the full projected Food City Dirt Race standings for 2021, all from the model that nailed at least seven of the top 10 drivers in the past three weeks

Opportunities for Food City Dirt Race 2021

Kyle Larson 11-5

Christopher Bell 13-2

Chase Briscoe 10-1

Stewart Friesen 10-1

Austin Dillon 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Chase Elliott 20-1

Kyle Busch 22-1

Bubba Wallace 22-1

Mike Marlar 25-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Martin Truex Jr. 30-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Joey Logano 30-1

Denny Hamlin 30-1

William Byron 40-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Shane Golobic 50-1

Chris Windom 60-1

Ty Dillon 75-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Ryan Newman 75-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Ross Chastain 150-1

Daniel Suarez 250-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

JJ Yeley 500-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

Anthony Alfredo 1000-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Quin Houff 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1