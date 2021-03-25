Multiple changes to Moore League football schedule after positive COVID-19 test – Press Telegram





The Millikan High football program aired a tweet Wednesday morning saying it was looking for a game for next week, even though Lakewood was set to take place on April 1. But a Long Beach Poly player’s positive COVID-19 test changed that, and more. Lakewood played and lost to Poly last Friday. The Jackrabbits on Tuesday, their game against Wilson was canceled on Friday, March 26 due to the positive test. That meant that Lakewood also had to be quarantined for having just played against Poly, so not only will the Lancers’ game at Jordan be canceled for Friday, but also their game against Millikan the following Thursday, a decision by Lakewood coach Scott Meyer. Lakewood had already canceled his season opener against St. Anthony due to a positive test within the Lakewood program, so Meyer is grumpy. He said he was told on Monday before practice that the Poly player tested positive over the weekend and that “we had to do the quarantine period, which meant that we wouldn’t be able to practice again until Tuesday next week and our game against Millikan. was scheduled for Thursday (April 1). “So I just didn’t see any way to sit outside for a week – really, about 10 days – to practice for two days and get the boys out right away.” Millikan coach Romeo Pellum understands. “Yeah, well it’s tough because we’re supposed to play on Thursday and they don’t get approved until Tuesday, so that’s basically a day of practice and a walkthrough for them,” said Pellum. “It’s not fair to them.” As for Poly, coach Stephen Barbee texted back asking if his team will still be hosting Compton on April 1. “As far as I know, yes,” he texted. Then there is Wilson. Coach Mark Ziegenhagen also sent a text message, stating that his team will now play for Jordan on Friday and will play the scheduled home game against Jordan on April 1. Lakewood (0-1) will play in Compton on April 9 and close the season on April 16 against Wilson. When those games are played, the Lancers have only played three of their six scheduled games. “It’s just really disappointing for our players, our coaches, everyone who has done so much work to get to this point,” said Meyer. “It has been really difficult.” Millikan (0-1) will host Compton (0-1) on Saturday at noon. Pellum is disappointed with all this. But he gets it. “It’s hard,” he said. “I mean, for the most part, we’re ready to go. You just have to adapt to the time, I guess. It’s frustrating, but it’s where we are now. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos